Streetscape's 1st stage on way to wrap-up, committee is told

Streetscape workers prepare Main Street for an asphalt overlay as phase one of Streetscape is projected to wrap up at the end of February. Other features of phase one include installing benches and landscape improvements. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Curbs, gutters, sidewalks and lights are completed on Main Street between Fourth Avenue and Barraque Street as phase one of the Streetscape is looking to be wrapped up by the end of February.

Larry Matthews, the economic and community development director, updated the Economic and Community Development Committee, council members Glen Brown Sr. and Steve Shaner, on several projects that the public works office was involved in, including Streetscape.

"Demolition of sidewalks have begun at the courthouse and the Street Department is preparing to do an overlay on Main Street between Second and Barraque Street," said Matthews. "Overlay is the asphalt for the street and parking. Depending on the weather, it should be done in the next two weeks."

Landscaping and benches are currently being installed on Main Street, and the areas around the Jefferson County Courthouse are receiving a face-lift.

"That particular section will look different than the rest. It will be all brick," said Matthews, who said the original brick from the Main Street demolition was saved.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfHFrAhY19A]

"We will put them in front of the courthouse to give it a historical look and to remind everybody what the street looked like on Main Street once upon a time."

Phase two plans were finalized and approved by the state Transportation Department recently, according to Matthews, who said he expects that phase to begin at the end of February. The second phase will start south of Fourth Avenue and run to Eighth Avenue. The same type of concept as Main Street will be implemented with less landscaping.

The University Drive Streetscape Project has received a grant from the Transportation Department for landscaping. The project, which centers around the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will provide trees, benches, trash cans, and other amenities to give the area more curb appeal.

The project is expected to begin next week.

Two projects include the Safe Route to School grant that funds sidewalks in neighborhoods for a safe walk to school for children.

The University Park sidewalk project is the first completed. "It is in the community of the Townsend Park area down King Street starting at Spruce Street," said Matthews. "Kids were walking in the streets because the streets were so narrow."

The other Safe Route to School grant was awarded to the Coleman School area, and engineering is underway for that project.

The Transportation Department has informed the city of several repairs that are needed at the 28th Avenue overpass that crosses the railroad tracks. Matthews said an engineering firm has been hired and is working on plans to make those repairs.

Several drainage projects also were discussed during the meeting. The West 13th Avenue drainage project is awaiting bids by the Transportation Department, according to Matthews. "This is the section between Hickory and Hazel on W. 13th," said Matthews, who added that there is a lot of pedestrian traffic in that area. "The state is going to bid the project and get it done," Matthews said.

Bids on that work are projected to take place this month.

Plans for the Harding drainage project, which starts at the end of the Convention Center and runs behind the Housing Authority down Harding Avenue, are currently under review. The Harding facility drains downtown and most of the east side of town. Once approved, cleaning of the ditches will begin.

Engineering for the Plum Street project is currently underway for adequate drainage as plans are being prepared to develop affordable housing in that area behind University Drive.

"The whole area between University Drive and the lake and Boeheim and Bell street is a revitalization area where we are about to start building new homes in that area for residents on the north side--multifamily as well as single-family homes," said Matthews, who added that officials are trying to make the university more attractive. "That side of town hasn't had any improvements in a long while."

Matthews said a lot of investments have gone in on the north side of town and improving Plum Street, one of the longest streets in that area, will be beneficial so the housing development can start.

Another improvement to that side of town, not really noticeable, but if backed up, could create a big problem. According to Matthews, the city sewer system stops by the transmission shop on University Drive. Any businesses farther north along that route use a septic tank system, which includes the UAPB football stadium.

Fortunately, the stadium has its own facility and pump station, which pumps into the city's sewer.

"We have completed 95% of the plans to extend the sewer on down to those businesses who are on the east side of University on septic tanks," said Matthews.

A project that Matthews was pleased to check off his to-do list is the Merrill Center. The center received a makeover with upgrades and renovations, and Matthews says the work is now 100%t complete.

"If you saw the Merrill Center before it was remodeled and you go over there now, it's a totally different project," he said. "The Parks Department has moved its employees back in and are just waiting for all the furnishings, computers and other fixings to get in before the grand reopening."