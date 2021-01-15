Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
Little Rock Central at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Conway
Bryant at Little Rock Southwest
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber
Fayetteville at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside
Springdale at Rogers
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at Jacksonville^
Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Parkview
5A-EAST
Batesville at Nettleton
Greene County Tech at Marion
Jonesboro at Searcy^
Paragould at West Memphis
5A-WEST
Russellville at Alma
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
Van Buren at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenwood
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall#
Texarkana at Sheridan
4A-1
Berryville at Harrison
Farmington at Huntsville
Gravette at Prairie Grove
Gentry at Pea Ridge
4A-3
Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside#
Trumann at Brookland#
Southside Batesville at Blytheville#
Valley View at Highland#
4A-4
Heber Springs at Pottsville
Morrilton at Subiaco Academy
Ozark at Dardanelle
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson at Wynne
Mills at Forrest City
Pulaski Academy at Lonoke
Stuttgart at eStem
4A-7
De Queen at Bauxite
Fountain Lake at Hope
Mena at Malvern
Nashville at Arkadelphia
4A-8
Hamburg at Crossett
Magnolia at Star City
Monticello at Camden Fairview
Watson Chapel at Warren
3A-1
Bergman at West Fork
Elkins at Lincoln
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Greenland
Valley Springs at Green Forest
3A-2
Bald Knob at Cave City
Clinton at Mountain View
Harding Academy at Newport
Pangburn at Riverview
3A-3
Gosnell at Osceola#
Hoxie at Harrisburg
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
Rivercrest at Gosnell
3A-4
Booneville at Paris
Cedarville at Cossatot River
Danville at Charleston
Waldron at Hackett
3A-5
Dover at Two Rivers#
Jessieville at Perryville
Lamar at Baptist Prep
Mayflower at Atkins
3A-6
DeWitt at Central Arkansas Christian
Dollarway at LISA Academy West
Episcopal Collegiate at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Palestine-Wheatley at Helena-West Helena
3A-7
Fouke at Ashdown
Genoa Central at Centerpoint
Glen Rose at Benton Harmony Grove
Prescott at Bismarck
3A-8
Lake Village at Drew Central
McGehee at Dumas
Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove
2A-1
Cotter at Arkansas Arts Academy
Decatur at Yellville-Summit^
Eureka Springs at Alpena
2A-2
Midland at White County Central
Sloan-Hendrix at Tuckerman
2A-3
Buffalo Island Central at Bay
Cross County at East Poinsett County
Rector at Earle
Riverside at Marmaduke#
2A-4
Acorn at Mountainburg
Johnson County Westside at Mansfield
2A-5
Bigelow at Hector
Quitman at Conway Christian
South Side Bee Branch at Maumelle Charter
2A-6
Barton at Hazen
Carlisle at Marianna
KIPP Delta at Des Arc#
2A-7
Caddo Hills at Foreman
Horatio at Magnet Cove
Mountain Pine at Dierks
Poyen at Murfreesboro
2A-8
Gurdon at Woodlawn
Hampton at Junction City
Lafayette County at Fordyce#
Parkers Chapel at Bearden
1A-1W
Mulberry at County Line
Thaden at St. Paul
The New School at Ozark Catholic
1A-1E
Deer at Kingston
Ozark Mountain at Jasper
1A-2
Calico Rock at West Side Greers Ferry
Izard County at Timbo
Viola at Rural Special
1A-3
Armorel at Hillcrest
Mammoth Spring at Marked Tree
1A-4
Nemo Vista at Scranton
Sacred Heart at Mount Vernon-Enola
1A-5
Clarendon at Augusta
Friendship Aspire Christian Academy at Brinkley
Marvell at Bradford
Quest Academy of West LR at Abundant Life
1A-7
Blevins at Trinity Christian#
Oden at Ouachita
1A-8
Bradley at Hermitage
Emerson at Kirby
Nevada at Taylor
Nonconference
Life Way Christian at Cedarville
NE Ark. Christian Home School at Piggott
Omaha at Marshall
Ridgefield Christian at Manila
Shiloh Christian at Clarksville^
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.
^Boys only
#Girls only
