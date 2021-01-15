Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

Little Rock Central at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

Bryant at Little Rock Southwest

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

Springdale at Rogers

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at Jacksonville^

Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Parkview

5A-EAST

Batesville at Nettleton

Greene County Tech at Marion

Jonesboro at Searcy^

Paragould at West Memphis

5A-WEST

Russellville at Alma

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenwood

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall#

Texarkana at Sheridan

4A-1

Berryville at Harrison

Farmington at Huntsville

Gravette at Prairie Grove

Gentry at Pea Ridge

4A-3

Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside#

Trumann at Brookland#

Southside Batesville at Blytheville#

Valley View at Highland#

4A-4

Heber Springs at Pottsville

Morrilton at Subiaco Academy

Ozark at Dardanelle

4A-5

Joe T. Robinson at Wynne

Mills at Forrest City

Pulaski Academy at Lonoke

Stuttgart at eStem

4A-7

De Queen at Bauxite

Fountain Lake at Hope

Mena at Malvern

Nashville at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Hamburg at Crossett

Magnolia at Star City

Monticello at Camden Fairview

Watson Chapel at Warren

3A-1

Bergman at West Fork

Elkins at Lincoln

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Greenland

Valley Springs at Green Forest

3A-2

Bald Knob at Cave City

Clinton at Mountain View

Harding Academy at Newport

Pangburn at Riverview

3A-3

Gosnell at Osceola#

Hoxie at Harrisburg

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

Rivercrest at Gosnell

3A-4

Booneville at Paris

Cedarville at Cossatot River

Danville at Charleston

Waldron at Hackett

3A-5

Dover at Two Rivers#

Jessieville at Perryville

Lamar at Baptist Prep

Mayflower at Atkins

3A-6

DeWitt at Central Arkansas Christian

Dollarway at LISA Academy West

Episcopal Collegiate at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Palestine-Wheatley at Helena-West Helena

3A-7

Fouke at Ashdown

Genoa Central at Centerpoint

Glen Rose at Benton Harmony Grove

Prescott at Bismarck

3A-8

Lake Village at Drew Central

McGehee at Dumas

Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove

2A-1

Cotter at Arkansas Arts Academy

Decatur at Yellville-Summit^

Eureka Springs at Alpena

2A-2

Midland at White County Central

Sloan-Hendrix at Tuckerman

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central at Bay

Cross County at East Poinsett County

Rector at Earle

Riverside at Marmaduke#

2A-4

Acorn at Mountainburg

Johnson County Westside at Mansfield

2A-5

Bigelow at Hector

Quitman at Conway Christian

South Side Bee Branch at Maumelle Charter

2A-6

Barton at Hazen

Carlisle at Marianna

KIPP Delta at Des Arc#

2A-7

Caddo Hills at Foreman

Horatio at Magnet Cove

Mountain Pine at Dierks

Poyen at Murfreesboro

2A-8

Gurdon at Woodlawn

Hampton at Junction City

Lafayette County at Fordyce#

Parkers Chapel at Bearden

1A-1W

Mulberry at County Line

Thaden at St. Paul

The New School at Ozark Catholic

1A-1E

Deer at Kingston

Ozark Mountain at Jasper

1A-2

Calico Rock at West Side Greers Ferry

Izard County at Timbo

Viola at Rural Special

1A-3

Armorel at Hillcrest

Mammoth Spring at Marked Tree

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Scranton

Sacred Heart at Mount Vernon-Enola

1A-5

Clarendon at Augusta

Friendship Aspire Christian Academy at Brinkley

Marvell at Bradford

Quest Academy of West LR at Abundant Life

1A-7

Blevins at Trinity Christian#

Oden at Ouachita

1A-8

Bradley at Hermitage

Emerson at Kirby

Nevada at Taylor

Nonconference

Life Way Christian at Cedarville

NE Ark. Christian Home School at Piggott

Omaha at Marshall

Ridgefield Christian at Manila

Shiloh Christian at Clarksville^

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.

^Boys only

#Girls only

