UALR men's basketball capsule

UALR men
vs. Texas State
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 7-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 7-4, 1-1
SERIES UALR leads 9-7
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7 FM, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Marko Andric, 6-2, Fr4.31.5
G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Sr10.13.4
G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, So2.11.2
F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Jr15.06.0
F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Sr13.610.4
COACH Darrell Walker (38-35 in three seasons at UALR)
TEXAS STATE
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Shelby Adams, 6-3, Sr.7.53.4
G Mason Harrell, 5-9, Jr13.43.2
G Marlin Davis, 6-2, Grad.4.33.3
F Alonzo Sule, 6-7, Jr7.93.1
F Isiah Small, 6-8, Sr9.56.5
COACH Terrance Johnson (7-4 in one season at Texas State)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRTSU
77.5Points for67.8
73.1Points against64.5
+3.6Rebound margin+1.5
-1.0Turnover margin+2.1
50.4FG pct.46.8
35.03-pt pct.35.3
71.7FT pct.66.1
CHALK TALK The Trojans enter the weekend with a 10-game winning streak at the Jack Stephens Center, and have won eight consecutive Sun Belt Conference home games. ... Texas State has won four of its last five games but has not played since Jan. 2. The Bobcats' weekend set at Arkansas State on Jan. 8-9 was postponed due to covid-19 concerns within the Texas State program. ... UALR 50.4% field goal percentage ranks No. 18 nationally and first in the Sun Belt Conference. ... Allowing 64.5 points per game, the Bobcats come to Little Rock as the second-best scoring defense in the conference.
-- Eli Lederman