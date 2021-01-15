UALR men's basketball capsule

UALR men

vs. Texas State

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 7-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 7-4, 1-1

SERIES UALR leads 9-7

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7 FM, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Marko Andric, 6-2, Fr4.31.5

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Sr10.13.4

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, So2.11.2

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Jr15.06.0

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Sr13.610.4

COACH Darrell Walker (38-35 in three seasons at UALR)

TEXAS STATE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Shelby Adams, 6-3, Sr.7.53.4

G Mason Harrell, 5-9, Jr13.43.2

G Marlin Davis, 6-2, Grad.4.33.3

F Alonzo Sule, 6-7, Jr7.93.1

F Isiah Small, 6-8, Sr9.56.5

COACH Terrance Johnson (7-4 in one season at Texas State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTSU

77.5Points for67.8

73.1Points against64.5

+3.6Rebound margin+1.5

-1.0Turnover margin+2.1

50.4FG pct.46.8

35.03-pt pct.35.3

71.7FT pct.66.1

CHALK TALK The Trojans enter the weekend with a 10-game winning streak at the Jack Stephens Center, and have won eight consecutive Sun Belt Conference home games. ... Texas State has won four of its last five games but has not played since Jan. 2. The Bobcats' weekend set at Arkansas State on Jan. 8-9 was postponed due to covid-19 concerns within the Texas State program. ... UALR 50.4% field goal percentage ranks No. 18 nationally and first in the Sun Belt Conference. ... Allowing 64.5 points per game, the Bobcats come to Little Rock as the second-best scoring defense in the conference.

-- Eli Lederman