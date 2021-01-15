Wind advisory in effect for state until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire state Friday, which will be in effect until 6 p.m.

Winds are expected between 15 and 30 miles per hour with gusts ranging from 35 to 45 miles per hour for the state, according to meteorologist Travis Shelton.

A light snow has begun falling in the north and Ozark region, which is expected to move out between midnight and 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures for the north and northwest parts of the state will see a high in the mid-to-upper 30s, with lows ranging in the mid-to-upper 20s through the weekend, Shelton said.

In Central Arkansas, temperatures will reach highs in the mid 40s Friday and Saturday, with a high on Sunday in the lower 50s, according to Shelton. Lows will be around 30 degrees through the weekend in Central Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

The next rain chance for Central Arkansas will start Tuesday morning, Shelton said.