6.2 quake kills 42 people in Indonesia

MAMUJU, Indonesia -- A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.

More than 600 people were injured by the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness. Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas.

There were reports of many people trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings.

The earthquake damaged part of a hospital and patients were moved to an emergency tent outside. Rescuers struggled to extract seven patients and staff who were trapped under tons of rubble. After several hours, an excavator came to help and the rescuers eventually pulled out four survivors and three bodies.

Thousands of displaced people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

The quake was centered 22 miles south of West Sulawesi province's Mamuju district, at a depth of 11 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Indonesian disaster agency said the death toll climbed to 42 as rescuers in Mamuju found the bodies of 34 people trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings.

Acquittal voided in Egypt TikTok case

CAIRO -- An Egyptian judge overturned an acquittal verdict of two women who were jailed last year for posting "indecent" videos on the social media video app TikTok, ordering their pretrial detention for 15 days over new charges of "human trafficking," a judicial source said.

A Cairo court has accused 20-year-old student Haneen Hossam and 22-year-old Mawada Eladhm of recruiting young women for "indecent jobs that violate the principles and values of the Egyptian society," the judicial official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Thursday's motion came just two days after an appeals court had acquitted the two women and ordered their release.

Last summer, an Egyptian court of first instance sentenced Hossam and Eladhm along with three other women to two years in prison for "violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family," inciting debauchery and promoting human trafficking. The verdict came after the two women had vaulted to TikTok fame, amassing millions of followers for their video snippets set to catchy Egyptian club-pop tracks. In their respective 15-second clips, the women wearing makeup pose in cars, dance in kitchens and joke in skits -- familiar and seemingly tame content for the platform. The two women were also fined nearly $19,000.

Turkey hopes for 'positive' Biden steps

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's president has criticized the United States for kicking his country out of the F-35 stealth jet program after Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system, a move that also triggered U.S. sanctions.

Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey paid "very serious money" for the F-35 fighters but hasn't received them.

"I hope with Mr. Biden assuming office and with discussions, he will take more positive steps and we can straighten this out," he added.

Turkey was removed from the F-35 program even though it produced some parts for the jets. The U.S. said the Russian system could jeopardize the safety of the F-35s.

The U.S. halted the training of Turkish pilots and said Turkey would not be allowed to take final possession of the four aircraft it bought.

Erdogan remained defiant, saying the country was in continued dialogue with Russia about a "second package" of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system and would discuss details at the end of the month. Turkey received the first batch of the system in 2019 and tested it in the fall.

Honduran migrants seen on the move

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras -- Honduran migrants began walking toward the Guatemalan border before dawn Friday, driven by deepening poverty and the hope of a warmer reception if they can reach the United States border.

They quickly dispersed along the heavily-trafficked highway to the border town of Agua Caliente, but estimates of their number ranged from 2,000 to more than twice that. About 4 a.m., young men and entire families carrying sleeping children set out. Some quickly caught rides while others walked along the highway escorted by police.

Police had checkpoints set up along the highway, but were just asking for identification documents. Some police with riot gear waited on buses at points along the highway, but they had made no move to stop the migrants.

On Thursday, Mexican officials said they discussed migration with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and raised "the possibility of implementing a cooperation program for the development of northern Central America and southern Mexico, in response to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the recent hurricanes in the region."

Rescuers assist a survivor pulled from the ruin of a government building that collapsed during an earthquake early Friday in Mamuju, Indonesia. The quake that shook Indonesia’s Sulawesi island toppled buildings, triggered landslides and killed scores of people. More photos at arkansasonline.com/116sulawesi/. (AP/Azhari Surahman)

