Badgers use defense to knock off Knights

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, left, passes the ball past Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- D'Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers 60-54 on Friday night.

Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go.

The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively. Wisconsin (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) shot 35% from the floor, and Rutgers (7-5, 3-5) shot 37%. The Badgers were 6 of 15 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.

Aleem Ford added 13 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin. Brad Davidson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Wisconsin, helped by a 13-0 run, led by as many as 10 points in the first half. But Rutgers was able to cut the lead to 33-32.

Jacob Young led Rutgers with a game-high 17 points.

Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr., left, looks to pass the ball as Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford, left, makes a basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 60-54. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rutgers' Jacob Young, center, takes a shot during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis, right, grabs for a loose ball, between Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy (4) and Caleb McConnell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr., left, and Caleb McConnell, right, pressure Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, left, tries to block Rutgers' Jacob Young (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rutgers' Jacob Young reacts after sinking a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford reacts after making a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)