Baptist Prep handles Lamar with ease

Baptist Prep jumped to an 8-0 lead, outscored Lamar 13-2 in the first 4:49 of the second quarter and took a 75-47 home victory over the Warriors on Friday night.

Lamar (8-3, 4-1 3A-5) had come into the game with the league's only unblemished conference record, but Baptist Prep (7-3, 3-1) would not be denied.

"We got some good offense tonight from Ethan [Clouser], DJ [Townsend] and Daniel [Cobb] that really gave us a lift," Baptist Prep Coach Steve Miller said. "We try to stay balanced and we often try to drive the ball inside, then kick it back out for the three-pointer."

The three Warriors combined for nine of the team's 11 three-pointers. Five came from Townsend.

Miller was not pleased with everything.

"We were not rebounding very well early, and some of our defenders were overplaying and that resulted in points for them," he said. "We talked about that before the game and at halftime and they finally got the message."

Two three-pointers and a field goal from Cobb gave the Eagles the early lead, but the Warriors countered with some three-point plays and trimmed the lead to 11-9 with 2:50 to play in the first quarter.

Townsend hit two three-pointers in the final 2:32 that helped the Eagles take a 17-16 lead into the second quarter. That is when Baptist Prep took control.

Jack Mercer had five consecutive points that boosted the Eagles' lead to 28-16 before it became a 34-24 halftime advantage. The Warriors were held to eight points in the quarter.

Baptist Prep kept hitting from long distance in the third quarter, getting three-pointers from Jonathan Singleton and Cobb, plus a final long shot from Townsend with 2.5 seconds left in the quarter to increase the Baptist Prep lead to 57-38.

The Eagles held the Warriors to nine points in the fourth quarter, the last of those coming with 28 seconds remaining. Baptist Prep got three-pointers from Clouser and Landon Reed as the Eagles doubled up the Warriors, 18-9, in the final quarter.

"We've been talking about getting strong in the paint and posting up," Miller said. "So, we did a few things tonight that I really liked, and we just have to continue to get better with a tough conference schedule ahead."

Townsend had a game-high 24 points for the Eagles, while Cobb added 16.

Bradlee Kemp led the Warriors with 21 points, with 13 coming in the second half. Jerron Massengale added 12 for Lamar.

GIRLS

BAPTIST PREP 65, LAMAR 46

With the Lady Eagles trailing 25-23 to start the second half, sophomore Hope Burnett took over, scoring 22 of her game-high 33 points in the third quarter as Baptist Prep cruised to victory.

Baptist Prep scored the game's first four points, but by the time the Lady Eagles scored again, the Lady Warriors had opened a 10-4 lead that became a 14-9 margin after the first eight minutes.

Baptist Prep was able to whittle the lead in the second quarter, but Lamar still held a 25-23 advantage at the half before Burnett took over.

The Lady Eagles managed a 12-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Josie Stewart backed Burnett's outburst, adding 14 points for Baptist Prep. Morgan Cochran had 16 points for Lamar.