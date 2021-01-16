Changes, trial on Senate's plate

The Capitol and Senate are seen at sunrise in Washington in this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo. (AP / J. Scott Applewhite )

WASHINGTON -- For a second time, Republican senators face the choice of whether to convict President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial.

Whatever they decide, Trump is likely to be gone from the White House when the verdict comes in. An impeachment trial is likely to start next week, as early as Inauguration Day, raising the specter of the Senate trying the previous president even as it moves to confirm the incoming president's Cabinet.

GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who says he's undecided on impeachment, is one of several key senators to watch, along with Democratic leader Charles Schumer, who is to take the Senate reins as his party reclaims the Senate majority. Others to watch include GOP senators up for reelection in 2022 and several Republicans who have publicly backed impeachment.

Even as minority leader, McConnell will be a crucial and perhaps decisive voice. If the veteran Kentucky Republican sticks with Trump, conviction is unlikely. If McConnell votes against Trump, all bets are off as Democrats seek the 17 GOP votes they will need for the first-ever Senate conviction in a presidential impeachment trial.

The impeachment trial coincides not just with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, but also a change in Senate leadership to Democratic control. Two new senators from Georgia, both Democrats, are to be sworn into office later this month, leaving the chamber divided 50-50. That tips the majority to the Democrats once Kamala Harris takes office as vice president and breaks the tie.

On Inauguration Day, the Senate typically confirms some of the new president's Cabinet, particularly national security officials, a task that could prove challenging. Schumer said he is working with Republicans to find a path forward.

"Make no mistake: There will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate," Schumer said. "There will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors." And if Trump is convicted, "there will be a vote on barring him from running again."

At least two GOP senators -- Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania -- have joined Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in denouncing Trump.

When he was not able to persuade the courts or elected officials, Trump "launched a pressure campaign against his own vice president, urging him to take actions that he had no authority to do," said Murkowski, one of the few GOP senators to criticize Trump's behavior during the impeachment trial a year ago.

On the day of the riots, "President Trump's words incited violence" that led to the deaths of five Americans, including a Capitol Police officer, as well as "the desecration of the Capitol," Murkowski said. The insurrection briefly interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, she said, adding: "Such unlawful actions cannot go without consequence."

Toomey, a conservative who has generally backed Trump, made news Sunday by calling on Trump to resign for the good of the country. While resignation was the "best path forward," Toomey acknowledged that was unlikely. Trump's role in encouraging the riot is an "impeachable offense," Toomey said.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sought to walk a narrow path on impeachment. Portman, a moderate who is up for reelection in 2022, said after the House impeachment vote Wednesday that Trump "bears some responsibility for what occurred," but added he was reassured by Trump's comment the same day that violence of any kind is unacceptable.

Portman pledged to do his duty as a juror in a Senate impeachment trial, but said he is "concerned about the polarization in our country" and hopes to bring people together. A top consideration during impeachment "will be what is best to help heal our country rather than deepen our divisions," Portman said.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a conservative Republican, said he, too, is undecided on impeachment, but ripped Trump over his repeated claims of a "stolen" election.

"Everything that we're dealing with here -- the riot, the loss of life, the impeachment, and now the fact that the U.S. Capitol has been turned into a barracks for federal troops for the first time since the Civil War -- is the result of a particular lie," Sasse said Thursday.

When Trump urged his supporters to "fight like hell' to disrupt Congress' Jan. 6 proceedings to certify the election results, "it was widely understood that his crowd included many people who were planning to fight physically, and who were prepared to die in response to his false claims of a 'stolen election,'" Sasse said.

He called Trump "derelict in his duty to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law" and said Americans now have an obligation to "lower the temperature" and maintain the peace.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., front left, and and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. right, walk with fellow senators during a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes through Statuary Hall to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks from the Senate floor to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Now that the House has impeached President Donald Trump for the second time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must figure out the best strategy for arguing the case before the Senate. Senate rules say the trial must start soon after the chamber receives the article of impeachment, which cites “incitement of insurrection” after an angry mob of Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, right, after administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as her husband Verne Martell holds a Bible, during a mock swearing in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington as the 115th Congress begins. The oath, which normally doesn’t attract much attention, has become a common subject in the final days of the Trump presidency, being invoked by members of both parties as they met Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 to affirm Biden's win and a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Murkowski vowed to honor the oath she took and affirm the results of the presidential election while urging colleagues to do the same. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)