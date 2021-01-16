Farmington avoids repeat of Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE -- Farmington finished Friday what it couldn't Tuesday.

Layne Taylor scored 25 points and Caleb Blakely 16 to lead Farmington to a 63-58 victory over Huntsville in 4A-1 Conference play at Charles Berry gymnasium.

Farmington rallied in the final minutes after Huntsville began the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 53-48 lead after a rainbow three-pointer by Slayter Watkins. The situation mirrored Tuesday's game when the Cardinals were outplayed in the fourth quarter and lost to Pea Ridge.

This time, Farmington regained the lead and held on behind Taylor, a freshman guard who tied the game with a three-pointer before making 6 of 7 free throws in the final seconds for the Cardinals (8-4, 3-1).

"The other night when Pea Ridge beat us, we were 6 for 26 from the three-point line," Farmington Coach Johnny Taylor said. "Tonight, in the first half, we were 4 for 5. So, we weren't settling for threes."

Roman Carlson added 12 points for Farmington while Matthew Sisk scored 20 points to lead Huntsville (6-8, 1-2).

Farmington received a big game from Blakely, a sophomore center who battled inside for points and rebounds and added key free throws down the stretch.

"Caleb Blakely is a sophomore, and he doesn't know yet how good he can be," Taylor said. "He gets every rebound. He hadn't been making his free throws the last two games, but he's making them now."

Huntsville had opportunities in the final seconds but the Eagles were hurt by consecutive turnovers. Huntsville also missed some late shots while being closely guarded.

"Defensively, we did a good job of getting multiple stops late in the game," Taylor said.

Both teams had 14-0 runs in the first half, which ended with Farmington leading 28-25.

Carlson had the hot hand early with two three-pointers from the corner to stake the Cardinals to a 10-2 lead. The shots started falling for Huntsville, and the Eagles pulled ahead 16-10 with Sisk and Hunter Davidson providing the offense. Sisk made two foul-line jumpers and a layup, and Davidson contributed consecutive three-pointers.

Huntsville built its biggest lead at 22-14 in the second quarter before Farmington overtook the Eagles with its own 14-0 surge. Taylor, who was quiet for much of the first half, scored seven points and assisted on baskets by Blakely and Carson Simmons.