Follow live: Arkansas at Alabama

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis attacks the basket during a game against LSU on Jan. 13, 2021, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Alabama 10, Arkansas 5 - 15:22 left first half

Just not a lot working for the Razorbacks offensively. They are 1 of 4 from the floor, and the one score from the field was called a goaltend. Moses Moody leads the way with four points.

Justin Smith has one point on a split at the line and one assist. Smith, Moody and Jalen Tate each have a turnover already. Arkansas committed a turnover on back-to-back possessions prior to the timeout.

Herb Jones leads Alabama with four points. The Tide are 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from deep.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks enter today's game in the middle of the pack in the SEC in terms of offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom, while leading the league in tempo (78.5 possessions per game).

Jaylin Williams ranks in the top 10 in SEC-only games in offensive and defensive rebound rate, and block rate. He is averaging 9.5 rebounds over the last two games but needs to cut down on turnovers. Williams has 10 the last three games.

Eric Musselman said on Arkansas' pregame radio show that Smith, who had ankle surgery two weeks ago yesterday, will be available today. It is obviously a boost to the Razorbacks' front court, but I don't know that we should expect him to be 100% himself in this game.

Alabama's starters: Jaden Shackelford (6-3), Herb Jones (6-8), John Petty (6-5), Joshua Primo (6-6) and Alex Reese (6-9).

The Crimson Tide have been hit with injuries this week and will be without forward Jordan Bruner with a knee injury, but according to Cecil Hurt, a reporter for the Tuscaloosa News, guard Jahvon Quinerly is expected to play. Jones is in the starting lineup.

Jones played only eight minutes at Kentucky on Tuesday because of his injury. Quinerly has not played since Jan. 2 due to a medical condition.

Eight Crimson Tide players have made at least three 3-pointers in SEC play. Petty leads the way, shooting 13 of 27 from deep, and Primo has hit 8 of 21 looks. Petty has been one of the most efficient players in the league to this point and holds a true shooting percentage of 70.8, according to KenPom.

Alabama, leading the league in average length of offensive possession at 14.4 seconds, has five players averaging at least eight points per game. They are all expected to be available today. Shackelford leads the scoring at 13.5 per night, and Quinerly adds 3.4 assists.