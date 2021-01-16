High school roundups

BOYS

BEARDEN 77, PARKERS CHAPEL 30 Kendrick Juniel finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists as Bearden (6-1, 5-0 2A-8) continued its conference dominance.

BOONEVILLE 56, PARIS 45 Austin Hills scored 15 points to help Booneville (10-1, 4-1 3A-4) rebound from its first loss of the year Tuesday with a solid showing Friday. Jacob Herrera had 14 points and C.J. Johnson tossed in 12 points for the Bearcats. Sam Muldrow scored 17 points and Jesse Wells ended with 12 for Paris (7-7, 2-3).

BRYANT 62, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 27 Drake Fowler had 12 points as Bryant (11-1, 3-1 6A-Central) crushed the league newcomers. Cory Nichols, Camren Hunter and Will Diggins had seven points apiece for the Hornets.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 67, MONTICELLO 47 Christian Strahan had 17 points and 9 rebounds in a 20-point rout for Camden Fairview (4-3, 2-2 4A-8). Nick Smith ended with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for Monticello (7-2, 3-2).

DUMAS 68, McGEHEE 45 Brandon Johnson tallied 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, as Dumas (9-1, 5-0 3A-8) beat its league rival. Mike Reddick had 18 points and six assists, while Tamarja Parker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats.

IZARD COUNTY 79, TIMBO 46 Caleb Faulkner had 25 points and Coby Everett followed with 15 points in a 33-point pasting for Izard County (15-4, 7-2 1A-2). Chase Orf and Denton Reiley had eight points each for the Cougars.

JACKSONVILLE 60, BEEBE 46 Jordan Maxwell scored 13 points and Jaden Cope had 12 more for Jacksonville (4-8, 1-4 5A-Central), which won its first game since Dec. 22. Christian Moore tacked on 11 points and T.J. Stewart added 10 for the Titans. Riley Marshall finished with 19 points for Beebe (7-4, 0-2).

JONESBORO 86, SEARCY 36 Jesse Washington scored a game-high 21 points for Jonesboro (8-3, 4-0 5A-East), which has won four consecutive games. Keylin McBride had 14 points while Devarious Montgomery, Ryan Rouse and John Paul Pickens had eight points apiece for the Golden Hurricane.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 79, CABOT 59 Bryson Warren had 37 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for Little Rock Central (12-3, 4-0 6A-Central), which has won its past seven games. Corey Camper scored 12 points and Cody Robinson had 11 more for the Tigers.

MAGNOLIA 63, STAR CITY 53 Derrian Ford had 23 points and Colby Garland added 17 points as Magnolia (12-0, 6-0 4A-8) survived a tough test. Adrien Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers, who trailed 25-23 at halftime.

MILLS 79, FORREST CITY 34 Caleb Allen had 28 points and six rebounds in another 4A-5 Conference blowout for Mills (9-2, 4-0). Jakari Livingston had 11 points, Javion Guy-King added 10 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds, and Joseph Bell chipped in with 9 points and 6 rebounds for the Comets.

MORRILTON 59, SUBIACO ACADEMY 49 Brock Hendrix went over the 1,000-point plateau for his career with a team-high 19 points for Morrilton (7-4, 4-1 4A-4). Joseph Pinion had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals, and Byron Hardiman contributed 10 points and 6 rebounds for the Devil Dogs.

Rogers 51, Springdale 44 The Mounties built a 26-18 halftime lead and held on for the 6A-West Conference win. Will Lidell and Alonzo Porchia scored 14 points each, while Ty Cunningham added nine. Daminique Hertin led Springdale, which pulled within 38-33 after three quarters, with 12. Marty Jelkan pitched in 11.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 51, NETTLETON 43 Izzy Higginbottom scored 37 points as Batesville (14-0, 5-0 5A-East) stayed unbeaten on the season by beating the defending Class 5A co-champions. Briley Pena had 19 points for Nettleton (11-5, 2-3).

BOONEVILLE 50, PARIS 45 Karmen Kent's 12 points and seven rebounds went a long way in helping Booneville (9-4, 4-2 3A-4) rally from a nine-point deficit. Leigh Swint had 10 points, and Joleigh Tate added 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats. Jadyn Hart scored 22 points for Paris (7-8, 2-4).

EARLE 37, RECTOR 27 Colbi Maples had 24 points as Earle (6-3, 3-3 2A-3) pulled away. Ellie Ford scored 17 points for Rector (11-7, 7-2).

eSTEM 65, STUTTGART 28 Kaiya Davis' 19 points led the way as eStem (8-4, 3-0 4A-5) rolled. Blake Green scored 19 points, Adryane Robinson tallied 14 and Kae'la Mitchell chipped in 12 more for the Lady Mets.

IZARD COUNTY 45, TIMBO 15 Izard County's Cassidy Coleman finished with 16 points in a blowout of Timbo.

Roger 60, Springdale 28 The Lady Mounties built a 27-12 halftime lead and cruised to the 6A-West Conference win. Aubrey Treadwell led Rogers (11-4, 3-1) with 20 points, including four three-pointers, while Kate Miller added 18. Mary Haskins and Emily Duvall led Springdale with seven points.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 54, BLYTHEVILLE 25 Brett Gardner had 22 points and four assists in a rout for Southside Batesville (8-3, 3-2 4A-3).