I-430 lane closing for project in Little Rock

Work on a $31.7 million project involving a section of Interstate 430, including its bridge over the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock, will require a lane closing Saturday and Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the outside northbound lane between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, weather permitting, to allow the outside shoulder to be paved.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs, the department said.

The project includes reconstructing shoulders, making bridge modifications and installing intelligent transportation system equipment between Cantrell Road and Maumelle Boulevard.

The project, awarded to Concrete Strategies LLC of St. Louis on June 24, is expected to be complete in late 2022.