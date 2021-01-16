• Tyler Evans, the mayor of Thomasboro, Ill., facing calls for his resignation after he attended the Trump rally in Washington that preceded the storming of the Capitol, has apologized for accusing the media of lying about the violence in a video he posted online.

• Shakim Mike and Teshawn Adams, two U.S. Virgin Islands police officers, and four others were arrested by federal authorities who seized nearly 300 bricks of cocaine weighing 723 pounds discovered in an X-ray baggage inspection after a charter flight landed at an executive airport north of Miami.

• Sean Urbanski, 25, a white man convicted of stabbing a random Black student to death at a campus bus stop at the University of Maryland in College Park, was sentenced to life in prison.

• Joseph Nickerson, an Omaha, Neb., police officer, said about 50 students were evacuated from a Creighton University dormitory after a student told emergency room staffers that she had tried to make the highly poisonous ricin in her dorm room in an attempt to harm herself.

• YFN Lucci, 29, an Atlanta rapper whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, surrendered to police to face a murder charge after being named as the driver in a gang-related drive-by shooting that left a man dead and another wounded, authorities said.

• Laila Bertheussen, the ex-domestic partner of Norway's former Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara, was convicted of setting fire to a garbage can and scrawling graffiti that included the word "racist" and a swastika on Wara's Oslo home and was sentenced to 20 months in jail.

• Daniel Taylor, 38, an assistant principal at an elementary school in Coosada, Ala., and his wife, Jessica, 37, were indicted on aggravated child abuse charges after authorities said they subjected their daughter to numerous invasive medical procedures to support their false claims that she was terminally ill.

• David Jackson, 40, accused of throwing bricks or chunks of concrete through windows of more than a dozen buildings, including churches and nonprofits, in Jennings, Mo., has been charged with first-degree property damage.

• Kent Cook called it "the best possible outcome" when he escaped injury after making an emergency landing on an interstate median south of Marion, Ill., when his 1958 Cessna 175 Skylark lost power as he flew from Union City, Tenn., to Lincoln, Ill.