N. Korea parades its weapons

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows a military parade marking the ruling party congress, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un’s defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program.

State media said Kim took center stage in Thursday night's parade, celebrating a major ruling party meeting where Kim vowed maximum efforts to bolster his nuclear and missile program that threatens Asian rivals and the American homeland to counter what he described as U.S. hostility.

During the eight-day Workers' Party congress that ended Tuesday, Kim also revealed plans to salvage the nation's economy amid U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, pandemic-related border closures and natural disasters that wiped out crops.

The economic setbacks have left Kim nothing to show for his ambitious diplomacy with President Donald Trump, which derailed over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and the North's denuclearization steps.

Kim's comments are likely intended to pressure President-elect Joe Biden, who has previously called the North Korean leader a "thug" and accused Trump of chasing spectacle rather than meaningful curbs on the North's nuclear capabilities. Kim has not ruled out talks, but he said the fate of bilateral relations would depend on whether Washington abandons its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

The Korean Central News Agency on Friday released photos of Kim wearing a black fur hat and leather trench coat, smiling widely and gesturing from a podium as thousands of troops and civilian spectators filled Kim Il Sung Square.

The agency said spectators roared as troops rolled out the country's most advanced strategic weapons, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles it described as the "world's most powerful weapon."

Photos released by state media showed trucks transporting what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile that was larger than the ones the North previously tested.

The North also displayed a variety of solid-fuel weapons designed to be fired from mobile land launchers, which potentially expands the North's capabilities to strike targets in South Korea and Japan, including U.S. military bases.

The agency also said the parade featured other missiles capable of "thoroughly annihilating enemies in a pre-emptive way outside [our] territory." But it wasn't immediately clear whether the description was referring to intercontinental ballistic missiles.

During its previous military parade in October, the North unveiled what appeared to be its biggest-yet ICBM.

The North has been developing submarine-launched ballistic missile systems for years. Acquiring an operational system would alarm its rivals and neighbors because missiles fired from submerged vessels are harder to detect in advance.

Still, Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies and a former military official who participated in inter-Korean military talks, said the North's presumably new submarine-launched ballistic missile could possibly be an engineering mock-up that would require further development before it's ready to be tested and deployed.

