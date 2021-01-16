Office investigate mischief in downtown Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE — Only one police report has been filed, but several businesses along Buchanan Street in downtown Prairie Grove have reported to being “egged,” according to Shannon Stearman, owner of Crescent Store and a member of Main Street Prairie Grove board of directors.

Stearman filed a report Jan. 9 to the Police Department when she discovered one of the windows for the store front had been “egged,” Stearman said Monday.

“I filed a police report just to document it,” Stearman said.

She said she believes kids are the culprits.

“It’s just kids being ornery,” Stearman said, “But it’s just one more thing for us to have to deal with, with all the other junk going on.”

She said it appears two or three eggs were thrown at the window.

Stearman said two other businesses in the downtown area reported the same thing happened to them around Christmas. In the latest incidents, Stearman said several other business owners along the same side of the street have said their stores also were hit by eggs.

The police report said no suspects have been identified at this time.