OPINION | WALLY HALL: Tide shoots down Hogs, 90-59

In the end, it didn’t matter that the Arkansas Razorbacks started slow against Alabama.

For 40 minutes they couldn’t run with the big dogs of the Southeastern Conference.

The Crimson Tide is undefeated at the top of the SEC standings 6-0 for a reason.

They are, for now, the best team in the league.

They play harder than anyone on both ends of the court.

The Razorbacks' perimeter defense has been a concern of head coach Eric Musselman, and now it is a huge worry. The Tide hit 15 of 36 three-pointers in the 90-59 win.

Alabama outscored Arkansas behind the arc 45-12.

In all fairness, no one has been able to cover the Tide’s long-range shooting. Not Florida, not Kentucky, and not even Tennessee, the preseason favorite to win the SEC.

Less than two minutes into the game, Alabama took the lead and never looked back. They forced turnovers on defense, rebounded on both ends of the court, and outhustled and outmuscled the Hogs.

At the half, the story had been told. The Tide had used runs of 8-0 and 9-0 run to lead 42-19.

The Hogs were so cold that only three players scored before intermission. Freshman Moses Moody had 14 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Tate had four points, and Justin Smith made a free throw.

Arkansas played better in the second half, but the Hogs were outscored by the better team, one that cleared the bench with more than three minutes to play.