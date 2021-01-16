Packers' offense in for severe test

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

No NFL team scored more points during the regular season than the Green Bay Packers. Nobody has played better defense than the Los Angeles Rams.

That sets up an intriguing showdown of strength vs. strength when MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (13-3) host All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams (11-6) in an NFC divisional playoff game today.

"This is what you love," Rams Coach Sean McVay said. "These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can't wait for."

Both of these units are at the top of their game.

The Packers have won six consecutive games and have been held below 22 points just once all season. Los Angeles got to this point by sacking Russell Wilson five times in a 30-20 victory at Seattle last week.

"They went to Seattle, played a familiar opponent, and played really, really well, and they're coming in with the confidence that they should have," Rodgers said. "And we're coming in with confidence as well, the season that we've had and what we believe we're capable of."

Rodgers has set franchise single-season records for touchdown passes (48) and completion percentage (70.7%) this year while throwing just 5 interceptions for an offense scoring 31.8 points per game. Donald calls Rodgers a "great quarterback that's playing lights out this year."

Donald leads a defense that allowed the fewest points and yards of any team during the regular season.

"At any time, at any quarter of the game, a different guy could make a big-time play for us," Donald said. "It's not just one or two guys. When you've got a group of guys -- all 11 out there -- who are pretty much playmakers who can make that game-changing play at any time, you've got a great group."

This will be the first time the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense and scoring defense have faced off in the postseason since the New England-Atlanta Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots had the top-ranked defense and the Falcons had the No. 1 offense that year.

This also will be the Rams' first playoff game at Lambeau Field. These two franchises have met in the postseason just twice before, with the Packers winning 28-7 in Milwaukee on Dec. 23, 1967, and the Rams winning 45-17 in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002.

