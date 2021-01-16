Patriots' shooting holds off Warriors

The Little Rock Parkview Patriots' shooters remained hot throughout to hold off the Little Rock Christian Warriors in a 67-64 5A-Central Conference victory at Charles Ripley Arena on Friday night.

A week earlier, on Jan. 8, Parkview (10-2, 3-1) failed to make a shot in the final two minutes as Maumelle took the lead late and pulled away to an 85-80 victory.

"We've figured some things out," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "We still have a young ball club, man, but we're putting them in different situations, different roles. We're just going to keep trying to fight every night and try to get as many wins as we can."

This time the game was a battle throughout, with eight lead changes in the third quarter before a Parkview run led to a 51-41 lead to start the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer by junior guard Jaylen Thomas-Miller gave Parkview a 54-44 lead with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter, but a three-point play by junior center Creed Williamson started a run completed by sophomore guard Scottie Hightower's three-pointer that put Little Rock Christian (7-4, 0-2) within 54-52 with 4:36 left.

Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley found little consolation in his team's second-half run.

"I'm not pleased with our comeback," Finley said. "We needed a win in the conference. Two of our games have been canceled, and we're not going to get those games back, so we needed a win."

Sophomore point guard Layden Blocker's layup with 2:45 left cut Parkview's lead to 57-55, but Parkview responded to take command.

Junior forward Cameron Wallace hit a layup to give Parkview a 65-58 lead with 1:20 left.

Wallace led Parkview with 18 points. Junior guard J.K. Sanders and senior guard Keylon Harris each scored 11.

Junior guard Riley McGuirk scored 14 points to lead Little Rock Christian. Senior guard Trey Jones scored 12 and junior center Creed Williamson scored 10.

Little Rock Christian took control early in the game and led 10-3 after senior guard Colin Cooper's layup with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

Parkview chipped away at Little Rock Christian's lead and was within 12-9 following junior guard Dexter White's free throw. The Warriors' lead was 14-9 on a layup Cooper with three minutes left in the first quarter, but a three-pointer by junior forward Cameron Wallace started a 10-point run for Parkview.

Sander's layup gave Parkview a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A three-pointer by senior guard Keylon Harris put Parkview's lead at 27-21 with 1:18 left in the second quarter.

Blocker hit two free throws with 50.3 seconds left in the first half to pull Little Rock Christian within 27-26 at halftime.

"That was a good team we played," Thurman said. "Obviously, they have a lot of talent and a great coaching staff. We're happy to get the win."

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 69,

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 46

Senior forward Wynter Rogers scored 35 points to lead Little Rock Christian to a 5A-Central victory.

Junior forward Ashton Elley scored 13 points for the Lady Warriors (12-1, 3-0).

Sophomore center Tyra Robinson led Parkview (4-5, 1-1) with 12 points.