POLICE BEAT: Little Rock man faces gun charge

Tip leads to search; gun reported found

Little Rock police arrested Ynohtna Carroll, 20, of Little Rock after a caller told police Carroll had admitted to having drugs and guns and to have killed someone, according to a report.

Officers on Thursday searched for Carroll at his residence at 3418 Dorset Drive. They found him and recovered a stolen firearm, the report said.

Carroll was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor obstruction of government operations.

North Little Rock man facing gun, drug charges

Travis French, 58, of North Little Rock, was arrested during a SWAT and drug search of his residence, according to a report.

Authorities during the 6 a.m. search found alprozolam tablets, diazepam tablets, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two hunting rifles at the residence at 1322 W. Ninth St., the report said.

French was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons; two felony counts of possession of Schedule IV drugs; felony possession of methamphetamine; felony maintaining a drug premises; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Stop of driver said to yield gun, drugs

North Little Rock police arrested Jacob Baldwin, 32, of North Little Rock during a traffic stop near West Military Drive and MacArthur Drive on Thursday afternoon, according to a report.

Officers stopped Baldwin for improperly using a turn lane at 3:41 p.m. and saw signs of marijuana in the vehicle, the report said.

A search of Baldwin and the vehicle found a .38-caliber revolver, .38-caliber ammunition, several jars of marijuana, digital scales, a grinder with marijuana residue and several plastic bags, according to the report.

Baldwin was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; felony possession of firearms by certain persons; felony theft by receiving; felony possession of marijuana; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Argument at motel results in one arrest

Derrick Parker, 41, was taken into custody by Little Rock police early Friday on drug charges after getting in an argument with a security guard at a motel, according to a report.

Officers witnessed the altercation with the security guard who was removing Parker from the Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St. at 1:10 a.m., the report said.

Officers said Parker of Little Rock smelled of intoxicants. A search found fentanyl and heroin in his possession, according to the report.

Parker was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of fentanyl; felony possession of heroin; misdemeanor public intoxication; and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Little Rock report says man in toilet had meth

Little Rock police responded to an overdose call Wednesday afternoon and made an arrest.

Officers reported finding Taylor Peden, 28, of Benton in a restroom of a business at 100 S. University Ave. They described his demeanor as very lethargic and found methamphetamine and fentanyl on him, the report said.

Peden was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; felony possession of fentanyl; and felony possession of methamphetamine.