Koons pours in 31 as Har-Ber romps

SPRINGDALE -- Caylan Koons was more than capable of carrying the offensive load for Springdale Har-Ber's girls for as long as needed Friday night.

The junior guard scored 24 of her team's first 42 points and finished with 31 as she led the Lady Wildcats to a 59-44 victory over Bentonville West during 6A-West Conference action in Wildcat Arena.

"It was so much fun," Koons said. "This past week has been so much fun with my team. I think we have grown tremendously, and I can't wait for the future.

"There comes a point when you feel like you have to do it, but I trust my teammates so much. I know we're going to get into a rhythm at some point. I just keep my faith and trust in my teammates and know we're going to get a win."

Koons set the stage for her big night with 10 points in the first quarter, seven of which came during a 9-0 Har-Ber spurt over the final 2 minutes, 52 seconds as the Lady Wildcats (6-6, 3-1) took a 15-6 lead. West opened the second quarter with a Mary Beth Dyson bucket, but Koons responded with a pair of three-pointers and made it a 22-8 game midway through the second quarter.

Har-Ber's lead never fell below 10 points again. The Lady Wildcats led 27-16 at halftime, thanks to Koons' five three-pointers, then they started the second half with a 15-0 run and extended their lead to 42-16 on another Koons bucket with 3:14 left remaining in the third quarter.

"I think with homecoming going on, there are a few distractions going on," Har-Ber Coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "We've also had some players out because of quarantine. Every game these days feels like a roller coaster at times.

"Kaylan has been a quicker trigger in the past couple of games. She's finding her shot and knowing she's not going to get a lot of space and time. When she is open, she's pulling the trigger for us and our other guards do a great job of finding her."

When Har-Ber experienced an offensive lull, West (4-9, 1-3) was able to get within 46-34 on Mona Keita's bucket with 5:15 remaining. Koons ended that run with her eighth three-pointer, and Pacious McDaniel added three free throws to make it a 52-34 Lady Wildcat lead.

McDaniel added 15 points for Har-Ber, which had to quickly recover after a Wednesday game against Springdale. Ivy Johnson led West with 11 points.

BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 57, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 50

Riley Buccino had 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, and West held off a Har-Ber comeback attempt to win its second consecutive conference game.

The Wolverines (9-7, 2-2) built a 32-22 halftime cushion and had their biggest lead when Buccino's free throw made it a 37-24 game with 4:19 left in the third quarter. Har-Ber (10-4, 2-2) then outscored West 12-3 and cut it to 40-36 after three quarters, and the Wildcats pulled within 44-42 on Noah Livingston's bucket with 4:52 remaining.

West, however, answered with a three-pointer and a free throw by Dawson Price and kept Har-Ber out of reach.

Tucker Bowman added 12 points and Price 11 for West. Miles Rolfe led Har-Ber with 15 points, followed by Jermaine Tilford with 12 and Aaron Oliger with 11, 10 of those coming in the second half.