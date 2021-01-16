Rogers man sentenced for dealing meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Friday to federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Juan Garcia-Maldonado, 47, was sentenced to 10 years without the possibility of parole followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration assisted by detectives and officers with local law enforcement agencies identified Garcia-Maldonado as a distributor of meth in Northwest Arkansas. Federal agents, operating undercover, purchased multiple ounces of meth from Garcia-Maldonado in January 2020.

Garcia-Maldonado was indicted by a federal grand jury in March and entered a guilty plea in August.