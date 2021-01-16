Short-handed Devils have plenty in reserve

WEST MEMPHIS -- Playing without their two-year starter at point guard and a reserve-heavy starting lineup, the West Memphis Blue Devils still overwhelmed Paragould 58-32.

Senior Jordan Mitchell was held out of the game for West Memphis (8-9, 3-2 5A-East) after turning his ankle in the previous game at Jonesboro.

Plus, Blue Devils Coach Marcus Brown reached into his depth chart for a new starting lineup.

It didn't matter.

West Memphis never trailed, jetting out to a 16-9 lead early in the second quarter. Paragould (1-11, 0-2) was held to 26% shooting from the floor, and the Rams suffered 21 turnovers.

"We just wanted to try and get some guys some reps," Brown said. "We just wanted to take a look at the future."

Junior Brandon Peters, who has seen very little action thus this season, came off the bench in the first half and scored all 11 of his team-high points.

"I liked Peters' energy," Brown said. "He showed me something tonight."

The Blue Devils led 33-19 at halftime and stretched the margin to 58-29 by the 1:09 mark of the fourth quarter.

Brown said Mitchell would be ready to play Tuesday night when West Memphis travels to Paragould to take on Greene County Tech.

"That's a big game for us, and we want to be 100% healthy," he said.

West Memphis also got eight points from Demetrius Barrett and Calvin Butler. Sedarian Malone pumped in seven.

Paragould got eight points from Landon Manning, and Nelson McHovey and Gavin Hall each scored seven.