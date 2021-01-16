Tools & Toys: ATTITUDE Unscented Laundry Detergent and Moxie Showerhead & Speaker

ATTITUDE Unscented Laundry Detergent

What's to love: A detergent made for those with perfume or fragrance sensitivities available in bulk in order to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.

What does it do: The detergent is made with natural ingredients including antibacterial green tea extract and is free of dyes and known allergens. This makes the laundry detergent gentle on the skin. It is designed to work in high efficiency and standard washing machines as well as cold water. The two liters of detergent come in a BPA-free bag with a spigot inside of a cardboard box. Open the perforated hole in the side of the box to let out the spigot. Refill a smaller detergent bottle or use straight from the box. This box of detergent will clean up to 80 loads of laundry and sells for $25.95. To learn more and see other sustainable and bulk items, visit attitudeliving.com.

Moxie Showerhead and Speaker

What's to love: With this combo, you can wake up in the morning with a shower and energizing music or create a relaxing routine in the evening with a shower and some calming music.

What does it do: The Moxie shower head made by Kohler incorporates a high-quality blue tooth water-proof speaker. The speaker is secured with a magnet to the shower head and is removable for charging or using elsewhere. The shower head, which is available in brushed nickle and matte black, the speaker, charger and charger cord, together sell for $342.70. Visit us.kohler.com for more information.