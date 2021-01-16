UAPB women's basketball capsule

UAPB women

at Southern

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS UAPB 2-7, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 1-8, 1-2

SERIES Southern leads 26-8

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9 So7.83.3

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So13.03.3

F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr8.03.9

C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, R-Sr13.710.6

C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, So3.85.7

COACH Dawn Brown (9-29 in two seasons at UAPB)

SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Amani Mcwain, 5-8, Jr8.73.7

G Caitlin Davis, 5-6, R-Sr4.51.5

G Genovea Johnson13.53.3

F Taneara Moore, 6-0, Jr4.24.6

F Raven White, 6-1, So5.25.7

COACH Carlos Funchess (36-17 in three seasons at Alabama State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBSU

66.9Points for51.3

82.3Points against67.6

-4.7Rebound margin+-10.0

-0.2Turnover margin+3.4

34.2FG pct.32.2

22.73-pt pct.25.0

68.9FT pct.60.3

CHALK TALK UAPB enters the weekend following back-to-back home losses to Alabama State and Alabama A&M ... The Jaguars turned 31 forced turnovers into 16 points in their 62-42 loss to Jackson State on Jan. 11. ...Khadijah Bown has recorded a double-double in three consecutive games, including a 19-point, 13-rebound performance against Alabama State on Jan. 9 ... Southern is second in the SWAC with a turnover margin of plus-3.44.

-- Eli Lederman