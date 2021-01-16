UCA women's basketball capsule

UCA women

vs. Nicholls State

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 2-9, 0-3 Southland Conference; Nicholls State 4-7, 3-1

SERIES UCA leads 15-10

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Sr4.02.0

G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr6.12.0

F Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr4.35.0

F Ayanna Trigg, 5-11, Sr2.32.7

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Sr3.42.9

COACH Sandra Rushing (156-103 in nine seasons at UCA)

NSU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Chyna Allen, 5-7, Jr9.53.3

G Terris McKay, 5-4, So5.11.4

G Adrian Mann, 5-8, R-So8.43.9

F Chelsea Cain, 6-0, So16.57.5

F Alex Bolozova, 6-2, Sr.2.51.6

COACH Dobee Plaisance (158-212 in 12 seasons at Nicholls State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANSU

51.8Points for61.8

69.6Points against68.6

0.0Rebound margin-6.3

-4.9Turnover margin+1.9

32.2FG pct.39.7

23.63-pt pct.23.0

65.9FT pct.70.1

CHALK TALK UCA's Romola Domingguez scored a season-high 12 points in the Sugar Bears' 85-44 loss to Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday. ... Nicholls State's 38 points allowed against Northwestern (La.) State on Wednesday 13 was the fifth fewest allowed in program history. ... At 51.8 points per game, UCA is scoring the second fewest points in the Southland Conference. ... Colonels forward Chelsea Cain's 16.6 points per game rank third in the league.

-- Eli Lederman