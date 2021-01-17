Bankruptcy Watch

ALTHEIMER Arthur G. and Tarlice Amos Sr., P.O. Box 234, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

AMITY William and Regina Fox, 42 Don Fox Road, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

ARKADELPHIA Esmeralda Fraire, 201 S. First St. Apt. E, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

ASHDOWN William Jones, 193 Pine St., Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.

BARLING Rodney Blake Meyer, 1213 M. Terrace, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

BATESVILLE Evelyn Grubbs, 5750 White Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

Randee L. Williams, 149 Allen Chapel Road, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

BEEBE Randy Joe Pruitt Jr., 1300 W. College St., Apt. 42, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

BENTON Aaron Garrett, 16 Summerwood Drive, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

Amanda Davis, 3624 Winterbrook Drive, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

Aurelio D. Perez, 1014 W. Hazel St., Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

Matthew A. Smith (dba Frontline Wheel Repair), 4902 Southland Lane, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

BENTONVILLE Amilcar Josue Ramos (dba A.J.s Construction Solutions, Inc.; fdba A.J.s Mowing Service), 3100 S.W. Amberwood Ave., No. 2, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Joseph Wayne and Sarah Lynn Sample (fka Sarah Lynn Smith), 10 S. Main St., Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Roger Earl and Margaret Mary Wallace, 3000 S.W. Camden Drive, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

BONANZA Jennifer Jo and Fredrick Eugene Massey (aka Jennifer Strickland, Jennifer Lee, Jennifer Rose), 701 S. First Ave., Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

CABOT David Alan and Lynn Renee Baugh, 37 Corvette Drive, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

CAMDEN Fredrick Dale Rabion, 646 Crestwood Road, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Major Bernard Clary, 347 Fairview Road S.W., Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

CARLISLE James Raney, 816 N. Court St., Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

CAVE CITY Kyle Johnson, 935 School Road, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

CHARLESTON Sean M. Flanagan, 4 Wilson Drive, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

CLEVELAND Michael E. and Nancy Warner, P.O. Box 3, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.

COAL HILL Andrea Patricia Jackson, 912 Armstrong St., Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

CONWAY Ashley Y. Black, 417 Helen St., Apt. B, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

DARDENELLE Dorothy M. Arcia (aka Dorothy M. Robinson, Dorothy Williams,) 1301 N. Ninth St., Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

DEQUEEN Jennifer Oros-Buenrostro, 118 U.S. 71 North, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

DRASCO Lee-Anna Gail and Bobby William Ingram (aka Lee-Anna Gail Cardin; fdba Denim & Diamonds), 550 Mountain View Road, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

DUMAS Wheelen Lance and Kimberly Deann Hill (fka Kimberly Schwartz), 355 Bottoms Road, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

EL DORADO Barbara Ruth Holly, 407 Marrable Hill Road, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kimberly Evette Aubrey, 2545 Urbana Road, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.

Michael Eric Woolsey, 1209 Mount Holly Road, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

ENGLAND Billy R. Hicks, 209 Ash St., Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

EUDORA Marilyn L. Harris, 1401 Bayou, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Brenda Lorine McCall, 2486 Jane Circle Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

Daniel Woodly Goodman, General Delivery, 12 W. Dickson St., Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

Robert Avery Higginbotham, 982 W. Eagle St., 2, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

Saejen Dodson Freeman (aka Saejen Nicole Freeman), 107 N. Lapis Lane Apt. 1, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Ralph Wiley Ollervidez, 1722 Tulsa St., Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

GASSVILLE Bradley E. Britt, 209 W. Houser Ave., Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

Sheila Elaine Conner, 1940 County Road 9, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

GREENBRIER Keith Wright, 6 Lonzo Lane, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

GREENWOOD Gerald and Shelly A. Hill, P.O. Box 814, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

HAMPTON Connie Stevenson, P.O. Box 111, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

HARRISBURG Jonathan W. Lewis, 20803 Russell Road, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

HELENA-WEST HELENA Willia F. Rucker, 510 E. Baldwin, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

HENSLEY Kenneth A. Chambless, 7972 Oakview Drive, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS Timmy Allen and Lee Ann Andry, 117 Brady Lane, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Leroy T. and Angela R. Allen, 1500 Pine Crest Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

Nekeshia Lashelle Green, 1501 Bedford Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

LEWISVILLE Edward Eason, P.O. Box 733, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Adrian L. Sebastian, 45 Baltimore St., Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

Almarie Anderson, 1404 S. Grant St., Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

Angela Shelnut, 2009 Deborah Lane, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.

Anita S. Davis (fka Anita LaFlora), 11 Fair Oaks Drive, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Bart Carlton and Carla Deion Haynie, 8 Tomahawk Drive, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Brandon Lamar and Kristen Irving, 4209 W. 22nd St., Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

Brianna Young, 5 Wimbledon Green Circle, Apt. 514, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Christina Annette Alexander, 2222 Manney Road, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Henry R. Shelton, 4206 Zion St., Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.

Hilary Browning, 16000 Rushmore Ave., Apt. 8208, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

James Earl Akins, 6414 Baseline Road, Apt. A12, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kamika C. Gaines, 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, Apt. No.E 102, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kiesha Childress (aka Keisha M. Coleman, Keisha M. Wheeler), P.O. Box 2382, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Markeevias S. Baxter and Sieara Garrett, 9 Par Drive, Apt. 6, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Nancy A. Burton (aka Nancy Smith), 29100 Bandy Road, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Nancy L. Pou, 21 McGovern Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

Rameshwar Singh, 239 Trelon, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

Scott Louis Crump, 6834 Cantrell Road, No.165, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

Shawn C. Rycraw, 9821 Dobby Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

LONOKE Carlotta Taykowski (aka Carlotta Jeremiah, Carlotta Johnson, Carlotta Richardson, Carlotta Cole), 104 Hamburg St., Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Eddie W. and Ruth M. Bryant, 5 Apache Circle, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tina M. Crosby (aka Tina M. Dortch), 2719 Abigail, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

MABELVALE Tanya Barnes (aka Tanya Franklin, Tanya Brock), 14607 Joan Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

MAGNOLIA Aaliyah Nicole Rose, 910 Ellen, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Gregory Bernard Dockery, 1731 Ark. 19 South, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

MARMADUKE Cody Michael and Bridgette Nicole Haneline, 209 N. Fifth St., Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

MAUMELLE Jerry Todd Morris (aka Todd Morris; fdba All About Staffing Inc.), 15 Danube Drive, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

MONTICELLO Rosalynn Ann Avery, P.O. Box 91, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Carolyn Robertson, 4715 E. Broadway, Lot 17, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

Dianne P. Williams, 706 Patterson Drive, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

Lynlee A. Holland (fka Lynlee Wiedower), 1566 Skyline Drive, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Reneea Yarbrough, 10735 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 2, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

PARAGOULD Kiann Lee Wright, 5604 S. 32nd St., Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

Mandy Spring Bruce (fka Mandy Spring Curry, Mandy Spring Dowler), P.O. Box 1823, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

PARIS Joshua Wayne and Krista Nicole Williams (fka Krista Nicole Zimmer), 1003 S. Vine St., Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Alisha Rochelle Cannady, 805 S. Persimmon St., Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

Debra D. Cook, P.O. Box 1103, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jeremy Lynn and April Leanne Falcone, 9101 Fulkerson, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

Nyesha Dismuke, 3605 Mallard Drive, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Pamela E. Ford, P.O. Box 3037, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Veronica Irby, 412 Talbot St., Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

PRAIRIE GROVE Garl Dee and Betty Sue Bartholomew (aka Mr. Garl D. Bartholomew Sr.; aka MS.Dee J. Bartholomew, Dee Bartholomew, Carl D. Bartholamew; dba Bartholomew's Lawn & Tree Service, aka Garl D. Bartholomew, Dee G. Bartholomew, Ms. Dee Bartholomew, G. Dee Bartholomew, Garl Bartholomew, Garl D. Bartholomew, Dee Bartholomey, Garl D. Bartholomen, Dee J. Bartholomew, Garl Dee Bartholomew, and Betty S. Shreve (Ms. Betty S. Bartholomew, Betty Shreve Bartholomew, Betty Sue Bartholomew, Betty Sue Shreve, Betty S. Benton, Betty Shreve, Betty S. Bartholomew ( Shreve ,Betty Sue Shreve, Betty Bartholomew, Betty S. Bartholomew, Betty S. Barthollomew), 10913 Battlefield Road, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

Raymond Kenneth Meade Jr., 411 E. Cleveland, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

RAVENDEN Caleb Ansel Birkhead, 39 Lawrence County Road 1430, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Deepak Kumar, 5712 S. Berry Farm Drive, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jennifer Roberts, 3302 N. Dixieland Road G-1, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kathryn Suzanne Arnold (fka Kathryn Suzanne Brown), 204 W. Walnut St., Suite 2, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.

Natalie Sandy (fka Natalie Slone), 15351 Pleasant Ridge Road, Jan. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.

ROYAL Jerri Page, 499 Natural Place, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE Jennifer Leeanna Mallett, 229 Promenade Circle, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

SCOTT Cecelia J. Simpkins, 3027 Colonel Maynard, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.

SEARCY Amanda L. Fryar, 213 Crain Drive, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

SHERIDAN Juan Antonio Alvarez Martinez, 193 County Road 4618, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERWOOD Kimberla Valley, 7110 Briar Glen Cove, Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

Philip A. Stephens, 2611 Austin Oaks St., Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHIRLEY Susan A. Hall, 583 Shelby Road, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.

SILOAM SPRINGS Jacob Scott Neal, 1905 Azlin Place, Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

SMACKOVER LaVanessa Young, 501 W. Third St., Jan. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.

SPRINGDALE Christina Marie Autry (fka Christina Maria Seals, Christina Marie Taylor, Christina Marie Erdmann, Christina Marie Brant), 714 Henryetta St., Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jimmie H. Zelaya, 3392 Haywood Cove, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.

Teiah Kaleen Standridge, 1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Lot H11, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

STUTTGART Casondrah Johnson, 32 D & N Road, Apt. B7, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.

Fayon Lunsford, 1206 Long, Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.

VAN BUREN Jennifer Marie Ragsdale (aka Jennifer Marie Vancil), 1713 N. 29th St., Jan. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.

WARD Theresa Marie Brewer, 6 Langford St., Jan. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.

WHITE HALL Denise Juline Mashburn, 10441 Summers Road, Jan. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.