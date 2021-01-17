Baylor continues winning ways

Baylor’s MaCio Teague (right) grabs a rebound against Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar during the second half Saturday against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. The second-ranked Bears improved to 12-0 with a 68-60 victory over the No. 15 Red Raiders. (AP/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Second-ranked Baylor knows there will be more games like this, instead of all those double-digit wins. The Bears got the job done on the road.

Davion Mitchell had 19 points, Jared Butler finally scored late and the Bears stayed undefeated when they overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Saturday in their closest game this season.

"It's definitely a good thing. It will build confidence," guard Adam Flagler said. "It just shows that we're more than capable playing these types of games and finishing out strong. It's about all of us being poised and being mature team."

Butler, a preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in his last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive three-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.

"One thing about Jared Butler ... when the game is on the line, his game goes to another level," Baylor Coach Scott Drew said. "His two [three-pointers] were huge."

Mitchell hit a three-pointer with 5:38 left to stretch Baylor's lead to 49-45 after the Red Raiders failed to score on a possession when they missed three consecutive put-back chances. Butler scored all seven of his points after that and Texas Tech (11-4, 4-3) missed a chance to follow its 79-77 win at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday night with another huge victory.

"I think we can play with teams like this, I think we can beat teams like this," Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard said. "But we have to play well in the 40-minute game to get that done."

Flagler had 15 points and MaCio Teague 12 for the Bears, who saw the end of their school-record streak of 11 consecutive double-digit victories.

Mac McClung had 24 points for Texas Tech, while Kevin McCullar had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 73,

SAINT MARY'S 59

MORAGA, Calif. -- Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start with a surge to end the first half, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary's for its 18th consecutive victory spanning the past two seasons.

Joel Ayayi scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 West Coast). They used a 21-5 run over the final 11:17 of the first half to build a 32-25 advantage -- and the Gaels made just one of their last 16 shots to close the half.

Saint Mary's pulled to 56-48 on Dan Fotu's layup with 9:01 to play before another decisive Gonzaga burst, this time 8-0. The Zags shot 53.8%.

Fotu scored 15 points and Logan Johnson added 12 for the cold-shooting Gaels (9-5, 0-3). They shot 34.9%.

NO. 4 TEXAS 82,

KANSAS STATE 67

AUSTIN, Texas -- Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points in a rare appearance for Texas and the No. 4 Longhorns rebounded from their first Big 12 loss of the season by beating Kansas State.

Hepa, who hadn't started yet this season and had played in only three games, started in place of freshman forward Greg Brown, who was one of three Longhorns (11-2, 5-1) held out for reasons not immediately disclosed. Given his chance, Hepa made five of Texas' 12 three-pointers in the blowout.

The Longhorns broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the first half.

BUTLER 70,

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 66, OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left in overtime to complete Butler's remarkable second-half comeback against Creighton.

Creighton scored the first two baskets in overtime, but Butler took over from there, scoring eight consecutive points over the final 3:07. Nze, who made it 67-66 with his layup, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs also overcame a 71-58 deficit over the final 7 1/2 minutes of regulation. Butler (4-7, 3-5 Big East) has won four consecutive home games against the Bluejays.

Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half to lead Creighton (10-3, 6-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 23 MINNESOTA 75,

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 57

MINNEAPOLIS -- Liam Robbins had 22 points and 8 rebounds in 22 minutes for Minnesota to hand Michigan its first loss.

Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points for the Gophers (11-4, 4-4 Big Ten), who played their seventh consecutive game against an opponent ranked in The Associated Press poll. Minnesota never trailed, holding the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers.

Chaundee Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Isaiah Livers added 11 points for the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1).

NO. 18 VIRGINIA 85,

NO. 12 CLEMSON 50

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four three-pointers each as No. 18 Virginia won its 11th in a row over 12th-ranked Clemson to stay perfect in ACC play.

The Cavaliers (9-2) improved to 5-0 in the league, their best start since opening the conference 12-0 in the 2017-18 season.

Aamir Simms hit Clemson's first field goal less than a minute in, then went ice cold from the floor as the Tigers (9-2, 3-2) missed their next 13 shots over a 10-minute span while Virginia opened a double-digit lead.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 87,

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 81

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- E.J. Liddell scored 26 points and Ohio State beat Illinois in a brutal Big Ten matchup.

The game was especially physical in the second half. A technical foul was called on Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr., and the officials had to step in many times to avoid fights.

Washington, Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns each added 11 for Ohio State (11-3, 5-3). Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois (9-5, 5-3) with 22 points.

MIAMI 78,

NO. 16 LOUISVILLE 72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Isaiah Wong had 30 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Miami beat No. 16 Louisville to end an 18-game skid against ranked opponents.

Matt Cross scored 16 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami. The previous time the Hurricanes (6-6, 2-5 ACC) topped a ranked foe was at No. 9 North Carolina in February of 2018.

Louisville (9-2, 4-1) rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit and got within 68-64 on Matt Slazinski's three free throws with 2:21 remaining.

Carlik Jones scored 25 points and Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 18 points for the Cardinals.

