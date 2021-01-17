Bears' home streak ends at 61 games

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens, center, pulls down a rebound between Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, left, and guard DiDi Richards, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas -- Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor 75-71 on Saturday night, ending the Lady Bears' 61-game home court winning streak.

Baylor (8-2, 3-1 Big 12) played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after Coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for covid-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn't avoid a second consecutive streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones.

Iowa State's 57-56 home win in the final game last season, when Joens made a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, ended the Lady Bears' 58-game conference winning streak.

Lexi Donarski finished with 17 points for the Cyclones (9-4, 5-1) and Emily Ryan had 15.

Jaden Owens had 15 points for Baylor, while NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Moon Ursin had 12 points and Queen Egbo 11.

The Lady Bears hadn't lost at home since Feb. 6, 2017 against Texas. Their home winning streak was the 10th longest in NCAA history.

NEBRASKA 63,

NO. 15 OHIO STATE 55

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kate Cain brushed up against a rare triple-double and short-handed Nebraska bumped off Ohio State, halting the Buckeyes seven-game win streak and dropping them from the undefeated ranks.

Cain scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked 9 shots to lead Nebraska (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) to its third win over a ranked opponent in its last five games.

Ohio State (7-1, 3-1) entered the game averaging 89.9 points per game and had not scored fewer than 78 points before Saturday. Aaliyah Patty and Dorka Juhasz each scored 13 points for Ohio State,

NO. 19 DEPAUL 78,

GEORGETOWN 54

WASHINGTON — Sonya Morris scored 18 of her 26 points in the first half and DePaul beat Georgetown..

Morris made a pair of foul shots to give DePaul (8-3, 5-1 Big East Conference) a 6-4 lead and the Blue Demons never trailed again.

Held buried a 3-pointer with 3:26 left in the first quarter to cap a 17-2 run over a four-minute span and DePaul led 21-6. The Blue Demons ended the quarter with a 27-10 lead. Four-of-nine DePaul field goals in the opening stanza were from behind the three-point line.

Kelsey Ransom led Georgetown (1-3, 1-3) with 13 points and Milan Bold-en-Morris 11.

NO. 20 GONZAGA 76,

SAN FRANCISCO 52

SAN FRANCISCO — Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points and Gonzaga rolled to its 11th consecutive win over San Francisco.

Freshman Yvonne Ejim added a career-high 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-2, 7-0 West Coast), who went 8 of 12 from three-point range, shot 55% overall and never trailed.

Truong, a sophomore who finished one point short of her career high, had 12 points in the first half when Gonzaga doubled up the Dons 38-17.

San Francisco (5-8, 1-6), which came in averaging a league-best 72 points a game, shot 31% (8 of 26) in the first half, missing all seven of its three-pointers.

