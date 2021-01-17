Covid-19 vaccine Q&A

Here are some frequently asked questions about vaccines and covid-19. Responses are from Arkansas Department of Health officials or the agency's website.

Q. How much will I have to pay to get my vaccinations?

The injections are free to recipients. Insurance, Medicare or Medicaid can be billed.

Q. What kind of paperwork is needed?

Vaccine recipients need to sign consent forms. They should bring their insurance, Medicare or Medicaid cards. Before vaccination, all recipients will be given a fact sheet regarding the vaccines.

Q. Can I get vaccinated now?

Doses are in short supply, so federal and state health officials have offered them first to health-care and other essential workers, and to segments of the population that are most likely to become seriously ill or die from the virus, including nursing home residents and anyone 70 and older.

To get the vaccine now, a person must be in one of those groups. Other segments of the population will be added as vaccine supplies increase.

Q. If I am eligible, where do I go to get vaccinated?

• If you are a long-term-care resident or staff member, you will likely receive the vaccine through a clinic at your facility. If you work in a hospital, you will likely go through a work-site clinic. Others who are in this group, Phase 1-A, can receive the vaccine through a community-based pharmacy.

• Arkansans who are 70 and older, and part of Phase 1-B, can sign up for vaccinations at a community pharmacy, though wait lists exist at many sites. Mass vaccination clinics and similar events may also be available in your area through hospitals and health care providers. Watch for announcements through state and local health departments and hospitals.

• For those who work in education and are included in Phase 1-B, your school district, facility or college/university should determine how many doses are needed. They will reach out to local health departments or a community pharmacy to schedule a vaccination clinic.

Q. How can I get answers to my other vaccination questions?

Try the state Health Department's covid-19 call center at (800) 803-7847, or email ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov.

You may find other helpful information by visiting the Health Department website's vaccination page: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan

Source: Arkansas Department of Health