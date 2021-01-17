OUTDOOR BRIEFS

Deer hunters set record

With more than a month left in Arkansas' archery deer season, hunters have checked 214,022 deer during the 2020-21 deer hunting season. That's more deer than any season since the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission began keeping harvest records in 1938.

The previous record harvest was 213,487 deer set in the 2012-13 season. With the exception of last year, Arkansas hunters have harvested more than 200,000 deer annually since that season as well. During the 2019-20 deer hunting season, the harvest dipped to 188,151.

In 1938, Arkansas hunters checked only 203 deer statewide. More than 20 years later, hunters passed the 10,000-deer mark, but they did not record a 100,000-deer season in Arkansas until 1987.

Hunter numbers stable

According to license sales numbers from the past five years, 2020 was the first year in many when hunter numbers did not decline.

Last year's resident and nonresident hunting license numbers are similar to those recorded in 2018, but still far below the numbers seen nearly a decade ago.

Ralph Meeker, the deer program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said this season's increase in hunting licenses might be a result of people finding new ways to spend time outdoors, but it is not solely the result of new hunters joining the ranks.

Covid-19 also may have influenced hunters' mindsets toward the number of deer they harvested. The pandemic caused many meat shortages throughout the nation last year, which may have increased people's view of venison as a healthy and sustainable alternative to beef and pork.

"I know of several people who harvested more deer than they normally would this season to fill their freezer for the coming year," Meeker said. "We've also likely seen some hunters who had not purchased a license in a few years get reactivated this year, but those are only two factors that went into the high harvest," Meeker said. "All of the factors that hindered harvest in 2019 were nearly the exact opposite in 2020.