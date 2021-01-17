Education Notebook

The Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville has awarded $146,000 to Educators Rising to strengthen and diversify the availability of teachers for Arkansas schools.

PDK International recently announced the grant to support the Educators Rising Academy curriculum in Arkansas. The program introduces high school students to careers in education, emphasizing fundamental professional practices to aid aspiring teachers.

The program is a centerpiece of a "grow your own" teacher recruitment strategy.

Educators Rising was developed by teachers for teachers, with support from the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

The program includes a curriculum, teacher training and a "Beginning to Teach" credential for students.

"The Educators Rising model helps us move closer toward accomplishing the goals set for our Teach Arkansas Initiative, which promotes the teaching profession and focuses on recruitment and retention," said Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner for the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"By focusing directly on engaging students and introducing them to best teaching practices and real-world experiences in high school, Educators Rising helps districts and communities create their own teacher pipeline," Pfeffer said.