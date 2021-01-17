19 young women presented at Hot Springs Debutante Coterie’s Red Rose soiree

Hot Springs Debutante Coterie presented 19 young women to society Dec. 19 at the 75th Annual Red Rose Presentation held in the Arlington Hotel's Crystal Ballroom.

Hundreds of red roses provided a backdrop for the presentation with Forrest Spicher serving as master of ceremonies. Music for the ceremony was by the Clyde Pound Trio.

Afterward, the debutantes and their families enjoyed a private candlelight dinner in the Venetian and Fountain Rooms, which were decorated with arrangements of red roses and festive holiday decor.

The Hot Springs Debutante Program helps raise funds for Our Promise Cancer Resources, a local nonprofit organization that provides financial, professional and educational assistance to cancer patients and their families.

According to a news release, in the past seven years, the Debutante Coterie has raised more than $77,000 for Our Promise, with this past year's guests contributing more than $9,000 to the grand total.

The young ladies making their debut were:

Taylor Kay Bell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Clayton Bell, National Park College in Hot Springs; Isabel Marie Butler, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael D. Butler, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville; Katherine Elizabeth Calandro, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Calandro, University of Arkansas; Zoe Lynn Cattaneo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Charles Cattaneo, University of Central Arkansas in Conway; Mary Catherine Cowen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Powell Cowen, University of Arkansas;

Mollie Kathryn Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Murray Davis, National Park College; Alexis Lauren Graves, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Scott Graves, National Park College; Erin Elisabeth Graves, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Gordon Graves, Harding University, Searcy; Staley Layne Graves, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Derek Graves, University of Central Arkansas; Brooklyn Noel Inscore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Allen Porter, University of Central Arkansas;

Hayzley Michelle Irwin, daughter of Alisha Kristen Irwin, University of Arkansas; Jessica Meredith Jennings, daughter of Melissa Darciann Williams and Charles Wayne Jennings, Ouachita Baptist University; Madison Isabella Mears, daughter of Master Sgt. and Mrs. Russell Mack Mears, Henderson State University, Arkadelphia; Meighan Elizabeth Mears, daughter of Master Sgt. and Mrs. Russell Mack Mears, Ouachita Baptist University;

Claire Michelle Monte, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eric D. Monte, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.; Malli Elisabeth Rainwater, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dylan E. Rainwater, University of Arkansas; Ainsley Claire Rottinghaus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rottinghaus, Ouachita Baptist; Annemarie Van Oversteeg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Van Oversteeg, Henderson State University; and Josie Allison Whelan, daughter of Isis Joanne Whelan and John Joseph Whelan Jr., National Park College.

Hot Springs Debutante Coterie sponsors are Mrs. Brian Gehrki, Mrs. John Vines, Mrs. Thomas Pierce III, Mrs. Archie VanGorder III, Mrs. Michael Wood and Mrs. John C. Horner III. Advisers to the board are former sponsors: Mrs. Brad Hudgens, Mrs. Cecil Cupp III, Mrs. Kirby Williams, Mrs. William Blocker and Mrs. William Ahlbrandt.

-- Story and photos

Special to

the Democrat-Gazette