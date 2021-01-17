Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

High school basketball

Today at 2:44 a.m.

BOYS SCORES

4A-1

Farmington 77, Berryville 68

Huntsville 48, Pea Ridge 37

4A-3

Blytheville 75, Trumann 38

4A-4

Subiaco Academy 54, Clarksville 47

3A-1

Elkins 51, Greenland 19

3A-5

Baptist Prep 64, Dover 46

GIRLS SCORES

4A-1

Farmington 46, Berryville 43

4A-3

Brookland 43, Southside Batesville 31

Nonconference

Idabel, Okla. 63, Mena 58

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT