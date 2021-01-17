High school basketball

BOYS SCORES
4A-1
Farmington 77, Berryville 68
Huntsville 48, Pea Ridge 37
4A-3
Blytheville 75, Trumann 38
4A-4
Subiaco Academy 54, Clarksville 47
3A-1
Elkins 51, Greenland 19
3A-5
Baptist Prep 64, Dover 46
GIRLS SCORES
4A-1
Farmington 46, Berryville 43
4A-3
Brookland 43, Southside Batesville 31
Nonconference
Idabel, Okla. 63, Mena 58
