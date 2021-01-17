Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

High school players of the week

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:25 a.m.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

Guard Bryson Warren, Little Rock Central

• The sophomore showed this past week why he's one of the most coveted players in the nation for the Class of 2023. He scored 26 points and hit all seven of his free throws in the Tigers' 67-64 victory over then-No. 1 Bryant on Tuesday. On Friday, he went 13 of 20 from the floor, knocking down 6 three-pointers, to post a career-high 37 points as Central beat Cabot 79-59.

GIRLS

Guard Izzy Higginbottom, Batesville

• The senior has been the most dominant girls player in the state this season, and her monster week added to that belief. She finished with 31 points in the Lady Pioneers' 84-53 blowout of Marion on Tuesday before delivering 37 points in Batesville's 51-43 victory at reigning Class 5A co-champion Nettleton. Batesville is unbeaten this season.

Bryson Warren
Izzy Higginbottom
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT