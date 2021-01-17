High school players of the week

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

Guard Bryson Warren, Little Rock Central

• The sophomore showed this past week why he's one of the most coveted players in the nation for the Class of 2023. He scored 26 points and hit all seven of his free throws in the Tigers' 67-64 victory over then-No. 1 Bryant on Tuesday. On Friday, he went 13 of 20 from the floor, knocking down 6 three-pointers, to post a career-high 37 points as Central beat Cabot 79-59.

GIRLS

Guard Izzy Higginbottom, Batesville

• The senior has been the most dominant girls player in the state this season, and her monster week added to that belief. She finished with 31 points in the Lady Pioneers' 84-53 blowout of Marion on Tuesday before delivering 37 points in Batesville's 51-43 victory at reigning Class 5A co-champion Nettleton. Batesville is unbeaten this season.

