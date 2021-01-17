• Armando Luis Juarez, who fatally shot a Dallas police officer outside a Home Depot, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after striking a deal with prosecutors to avoid a death sentence and an independent psychological examination found him to be intellectually disabled.

• Mark Bruley, deputy chief of police in Brooklyn Park, Minn., said authorities are still investigating why a man who held a 7-year-old boy hostage before killing himself was in Minnesota or the community, adding that the man has been traced to a stolen-vehicle case and recent police pursuit in Missouri.

• Aaronecia Smith, 22, of Woodville, Miss., a cadet at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, was arrested after authorities accused her of trying to smuggle contraband, including drugs, clothes and cellphones, into the lockup.

• Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, a movement that opposes abortion, has asked supporters nationwide not to gather in Washington for its annual event this year because of the covid-19 pandemic and political unrest, saying that instead a small group of invited anti-abortion leaders will march and that event will be livestreamed.

• Wade Ashley Walters, 54, of Hattiesburg, Miss., who owns pharmacies and pharmacy distributors, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and ordered to repay the government nearly $287.7 million for his part in what prosecutors described as a $510 million insurance fraud case involving high-priced pain cream.

• Joseph Griffin, 24, of St. Louis was charged in the death of 49-year-old Mario Amerson, who was shot and whose body was seen on surveillance video being dragged by a vehicle in back of a vacant house.

• Jeff Burkett, sheriff of Iron County, Mo., said authorities are searching for three men who removed a large block from a cell wall allowing them to escape from the county jail.

• Antwuan Looney Sr., 52, a youth basketball coach in Springfield, Mo., faces multiple counts of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation after he was accused of sexually abusing a half-dozen girls over the past 25 years.

• Ashley Zeh, spokesman for the Lollypop Farm animal shelter, which serves the Rochester, N.Y., area, said the group removed 97 cats from a house after an early morning fire, adding that many of the felines suffered smoke inhalation.