Learning to cope: Since the virus began, High Profile regulars have dealt with change

When the world practically shut down at the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the closures included the events normally featured on the pages of High Profile. So in April, we reached out to some of the people regularly seen at parties and galas to see how they were coping. This week, we asked for an update.

Wedding and event planner Shelia Vaught said last year she is a people person and adjusting to isolation was hard. "I've been doing a lot of walking, reading, watching TV, Zoom calls with boards that I serve on and Zoom calls with grandchildren. Now that the weddings and events that we rescheduled are on the horizon, my meetings will pick up and hopefully we'll be able to get the vaccine soon!" she says now.

Nutritionist and volunteer Ellon Cockrill suggested "kitchen distancing" in 2020 to avoid unwanted pounds and health problems. Now she says she has "quarantined" certain food items, focusing more on fresh fruits and vegetables. She has collected hundreds of recipes over the years and during 2020 she prepared many of them and delivered samples to friends to decide if the recipe is a "treasure or trash." "The recipes that receive a 'thumbs up' from the panel are tagged with gold stars and placed in a binder for future parties."

Janell Mason, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, said in April she missed visiting her 92-year-old friend. Her friend is now 93. "Covid safety precautions (isolation) have rapidly enhanced the decline of her verbal skills and memory. We no longer talk on the phone, as she occasionally repeats a word or two I say, but that's it. Thank heaven for her round-the-clock caregivers. When I took her to the doctor in November, she no longer knew who I was but was so happy to get out. We've been friends for 26 years and it's heartbreaking for me."

Dr. Suzanne Yee, a cosmetic surgeon, last wore an evening gown to the Chocolate Fantasy Ball. Now she sports personal protective equipment and says she misses hugs. "The ability to physically touch people is something I miss so much. I look forward to being able to freely hug and touch my family, friends and patients. Being able to be in the same room and hug my parents. Being able to have our big family Christmas get together and seeing all of our family's and friends' friendly smiles!"

Skip Rutherford, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, said last year that he missed Sunday breakfasts at The Root and in-person church services. Those things haven't changed but one thing has. "I announced my retirement effective June 30 and the pandemic is making the transition from office to home easy."

Christian O'Neal, vice chancellor of university advancement at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, first told us that he and his family were doing more breakfast food at dinner. He says he's "ready to have lunch with friends in person each week at Rotary Club of Little Rock meetings, and ready to enjoy being a part of a full house of fans at the Jack Stephens Center cheering on the Trojans."

Sybil Jordan Hampton, retired president of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, advised everyone to think of lockdown time as "found time." She's currently "seeking solace and inspiration by reading books about other times of struggle and stress." When things get better, she plans to visit her grandchildren in Florida, "have meals and face-to-face conversations with dear friends, and [get] gentle hugs."

In the spring, Jamileh Kamran, founder of Arkansas Fashion School, was busy creating strategies to help her students online. In May, she reopened the school to in-person classes. "When the pandemic subsides, I plan to once again host fashion shows and raise funds for nonprofits as well as create more art classes," she says.

A philanthropist at heart, retired CEO Rick Fleetwood suggested in 2020 to help those who are less fortunate. Now he says we all need to be Americans. "We all have a part in what happened at our nation's Capitol and now we must begin to build the foundation that our fellow Americans can be proud. God bless America and God bless all Americans. May we once again be the hope for our children and the world."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins, Rachel O'Neal

and Helaine R. Williams