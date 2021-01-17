Motor sports

Chili Bowl

TULSA -- Friday night's preliminary feature results from the 35th annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals at the Tulsa Expo Raceway with starting positions in parentheses. The top two finishers qualified for the main event, which was held late Saturday night:

Justin Grant (2), Ione, Calif. Kyle Cummins (1), Princeton, Ind. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (18), Olive Branch, Miss. Tanner Thorson (20), Minden, Nev. Daryn Pittman (5), Owasso, Okla. Damion Gardner (3), Concord, Calif. Jesse Love (6), Redwood City, Calif. Aaron Reutzel (14), Clute, Texas J.J. Yeley (17), Charlotte, N.C. Ronnie Gardner (4), Corona, Calif. Casey Shuman (15), Rattlesnake Bend, Ariz. Ethan Mitchell (22), Mooresville N.C. Ace McCarthy (13), Tahlequah, Okla. Kasey Kahne (11), Enumclaw, Wash. Tucker Klaasmeyer (24), Paola, Kan. Cody Jessop (12), Madera, Calif. Bill Balog (7), Fairbanks, Alaska Wesley Smith (23), Nixa, Mo. Tyler Edwards (16), Salina, Okla. Kinzer Edwards (21), South Coffeyville, Okla. Brent Beauchamp (10), Avon, Ind. Lane Goodman (19), Broken Arrow, Okla. Luke Icke (8), Littleto, Colo. Jesse Colwell (9), Red Bluff, Calif.

Lap leaders -- Grant 1-30. Heat winners -- Hunter Schuerenburg, Love, Grant Anthony Nicholson, Kahne, Cummins Beauchamp, Justin Allgaier. Qualifier winners -- R.Gardner, Love, Balog, D.Gardner. C-Main winners -- Chris Tarrant, Michelle Decker. B-Main winners -- Yeley, Stenhouse.

Wild West Shootout

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. -- Friday night's late model feature race top finishers from the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway:

Tyler Erb, New Waverley, Texas ($5,000) Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz. Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill. Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M. Rusty Schlenk, McClure, Ohio Garrett Alberson, Albuquerque, N.M. Billy Moyer, Batesville Brian Shirley, Chaham, Ill. Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

Others

12.Jared Landers, Benton

15.Kyle Beard, Trumann

Lap leaders -- Jason Papich 1-12, Thornton 13-15, Erb 16-20, Thornton 21-23, Erb 24-30. Top qualifier -- Davenport, 14.535 seconds (92.879 mph). Heat winners -- Davenport, Landers, Erb, Thornton, Mike Marlar, Papich. B-Main winners -- Beard, Jason Feger. Nonqualifying Arkansan -- Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Pea Ridge.