Man arrested in Fayetteville shooting

An arrest has been made in a Fayetteville shooting that happened Friday according to the Fayetteville Police Department Facebook page.

Jarren Brown, 20 of Springdale, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of engaging in violent criminal activity, aggravated assault and a terroristic act, according to the department.

Multiple rounds were fired during the disturbance on Friday night, near the intersection of Keats Dr. and Bradstreet Lane. The shots struck an 18-year-old man and multiple structures and vehicles. The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.