Man charged in wife's home fire

ASHDOWN -- An Ashdown man has been charged with arson, accused of using fireworks to burn down an occupied house a few days after Christmas, according to authorities.

Chandler Ian Turner, 30, is accused of arranging to meet his wife Dec. 29 at the home where she was living in the 100 block of Yarb Avenue. A different Ashdown address is listed for Turner.

Turner and his wife argued, and she asked him to leave about 10:30 p.m., according to authorities. Instead, Turner began lighting fireworks and tossing them through a bedroom window in the home, authorities said.

That started a fire that engulfed the house, officials said. Turner sought the help of a neighbor but fled before law enforcement officials arrived, police said.

Turner was arrested by Ashdown police at his residence on Click Street. Turner admitted to starting the blaze with the fireworks but denied doing so intentionally, according to police.

Investigators cut short an interview with Turner because he appeared to be under the influence of a drug, authorities say.

Turner's bail was set at $50,000. If convicted of arson involving property valued at between $15,000 and $100,000, Turner faces six to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.