McBride boasts head-shaking game

Jonesboro guard Keylin McBride is averaging 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, helping lead the Hurricane to an 8-3 start overall and 4-0 in the 5A-East.

There isn't much that surprises Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift about standout guard Keylin McBride.

But the Hurricane's longtime leader did admit that his senior occasionally will do something on the basketball court that'll cause him to shake his head in amazement.

"He's a little undersized, but he has this ability to finish," said Swift, who is in his 12th season at Jonesboro. "People wonder how he's able to do that. Well, he doesn't jump above everybody, and he doesn't go in and absorb all this contact, either. What he does is he goes in and puts the ball up there on top of the backboard.

"It's amazing to see. There's only just a few people that can do that, and he's one of them."

As a sophomore, McBride was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman Team. Last season, he averaged nearly 19 points. In fact, over the team's final six games of 2019-20, McBride shot 45% (18 of 40) from the three-point line, 98% (39 of 40) from the foul line and averaged 22.2 points per game. He also had just three turnovers during that span.

This season, McBride has been just as good for the Hurricane (8-3, 4-0 5A-East), who have won their past four games by an average of 29.8 points. Jonesboro and Marion also are the only two teams in the 5A-East that have yet to lose a conference game.

"Things are going good right now for us," said McBride, who is averaging 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. "I really feel like we're starting to gel together. We've got a lot of selfless players, which is one of the reasons why I love playing with these guys."

Swift said his team consistently looks to McBride not only for scoring but also leadership.

"He's a natural scorer," he said. "At our level, he can go get us 20 or 25 a night. But as a vocal leader, that's where he's really impressed. In timeouts and late in games, he's done a great job at that as time has gone along. He's kind of like another coach on the floor now.

"He and [Amarion Wilson] kind of lead our timeouts when I'm not. Don't get me wrong, I'm gonna lead most of them. But if I'm over visiting with a referee or talking with my assistants for a couple of seconds beforehand, those two are usually the ones leading the timeout before I come in."

McBride missed seven games last season because of injuries. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 31, 2019, just weeks prior to the start of the season, which resulted in lingering ailments as the year progressed.

It wasn't until after the season that he fully recovered, but McBride insists he's much better now.

"I feel great," he said. "I had to do some rehab that helped get me back right. So now, I feel 100%, which is what I was hoping for before the season started.

"You know, everybody has their goal of just winning a championship, just to have that thrill and to get a ring. Honestly, with me, it's about getting better each day because you have to put in the work to get the ring that you want. So I feel like, the hard work is the main thing for not only me, but my team as well."

The work he and his teammates have put in is showing up on the scoreboard. McBride and juniors Wilson and Jesse Washington -- whom Swift called one of the top ball defenders in the state -- are providing the bulk of the offense. Others such as junior guard Kavon Pointer and sophomores Isaac Harrell and Devarious Montgomery also have carved out roles.

Still, it's McBride that makes Jonesboro's offense churn.

"His ability to shoot sets up everything else," Swift said. "He's got the runners that he can make, he's got a nice mid-game. He really can score on all three levels. I know that phrase is so abused these days, but he really can do it.

"Keylin doesn't turn the ball over, either. And then, you can't foul him late because he's a career 91% free-throw shooter. He's just an incredible player."