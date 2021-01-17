Sections
NOTABLE ARKANSANS

Notable Arkansans -- Answer

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:02 a.m.

NOTABLE ARKANSANS

Who was this R&B singer, by whom many more-famous artists -- like Sam Cooke, James Brown and Al Green -- were greatly influenced?

William Edward

"Little Willie" John

