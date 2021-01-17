Notable Arkansans -- Answer

NOTABLE ARKANSANS
Who was this R&B singer, by whom many more-famous artists -- like Sam Cooke, James Brown and Al Green -- were greatly influenced?
William Edward
"Little Willie" John
