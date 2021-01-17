Patents awarded to Arkansans

Jan. 12, 2021

Patent 10,888,103 B2. Auger Dip Apparatus for Applying Antimicrobial Solution. Issued to Justin Massey and Tim Yeaman, both of North Little Rock. Assigned to Safe Foods Corp. of North Little Rock.

Patent 10,888,171 B1. Tilt Bed Tiltable Extension. Issued to Gary Kinion of Farmington.

Patent 10,889,080 B2. Instant Set-up Bulk Container. Issued to Ted E. Wiley of Dover. Assigned to Innovative Design Concepts Inc. of Dover.

Patent 10,889,228 B2. Trailer, Labeling System, Control System, and Program for Field Implementation of Computerized Hole Selection for Layflat Irrigation Pipe. Issued to Christopher G. Henry of Stuttgart and Henry Earl Kline of Little Rock. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 10,889,999 B2. Method for Applying Graphic Product to Hardwood Floor. Issued to Robert L. F. Sahr of Little Rock. Assigned to GameTime Wraps LLC of Little Rock.

Patent D907,444 S. Food Container. Issued to Hsin-Chi Huang of Fayetteville; Shuwei Hu of New Taipei, China; Lei Xue of Shanghai, and Wenlin Yuan of Juangxi, China. Assigned to General Mills Inc. of Minneapolis.