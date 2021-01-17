Postseason strangers, Chiefs, Browns know each other well

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns today in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Mahomes will play for the first time since a Week 16 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 27. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Despite their long and storied histories -- with the Cleveland Browns having joined the NFL in 1950 and the Kansas City Chiefs with the AFL-NFL merger some 16 years later -- the two franchises have never in the playoffs.

They are certainly familiar with each other headed into their divisional-round showdown today, though.

Start with the coaches: The Browns' Kevin Stefanski, who missed their first playoff game since 2002 last week in Pittsburgh due to covid-19, was a summer intern for Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid during his days with Philadelphia. Stefanski later followed Reid disciple Brad Childress to Minnesota, learning many of the nuances of his system along the way.

Then consider the quarterbacks: The Browns' Baker Mayfield hosted the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes during a visit to Texas Tech, before he transferred to Oklahoma. Later in their college careers, Mayfield and Mahomes waged an epic duel that shattered all kinds of records and ended with the Sooners claiming a 66-59 victory.

Finally, ponder the rest of the rosters: John Dorsey helped build both teams as general manager, only to watch them succeed from afar. Browns running back Kareem Hunt got his start in Kansas City before off-field issues led to his release. Just about everyone else has a former teammate, college or pro, standing on the other side.

"It's always fun to play friendly competition," Mayfield said, "and play against people you are familiar with."

"I've known him for a long time, since I was a senior in high school," Mahomes said of Mayfield, "and to be able to play on this stage is special. He got the better of me in college. I'll try my best to get the better of him in the NFL."

There is an end to the similarities, of course. The long-suffering Browns haven't won two playoff games in a season since 1950, long before the term "Super Bowl" was coined by Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. Kansas City has won five consecutive AFC West titles and still has the tailwind of winning its first Lombardi Trophy in five decades.

"They definitely are a building team. Very good team. Very young team," Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. "We cannot take this opponent lightly. We have to play this game like any other game, come out and play hard and be the Chiefs."

Mayfield and Mahomes are the first to praise their teammates for their marvelous seasons. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running backs Hunt and Nick Chubb take a lot of the pressure off Mayfield, while Mahomes has Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell at his disposal.

"Just talent all over the field offensively with the quarterback, who is special, and speed at all areas," Stefanski said. "They are fast. They are very sound. In general, a huge challenge. We understand that."

The Browns are mostly back to normal after covid-19 threatened to knock them out of the playoffs. Stefanski returned to the team Thursday, 10 days after he tested positive, and most of the players who also tested positive have returned.

"He never panicked," Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson said. "He stayed the course, and we are here."

Goodson was one of those that tested positive. He said his infection "hit really, really hard."

Many of the Chiefs' starters, including Mahomes, Hill and Kelce, will step onto the field for the first time in 21 days. They locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in Week 16, and Reid chose to rest them in their regular-season finale rather than risk an injury. But nobody within the facility at 1 Arrowhead Drive seems too concerned about rust.

"Our guys practice fast. They do it day in and day out," Reid said, "and that's an important quality to have, especially at this time of year and the way we've been scheduled here."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) smiles as he runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CORRECTS TIME OF PHOTO TO LATE SUNDAY, JAN. 10 INSTEAD OF EARLY MONDAY, JAN. 11 - A Cleveland Browns fan holds a sign after an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, late Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Browns won 48-37. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, late Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Browns won 48-37.(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass while being chased down by Atlanta Falcons Jacob Tuioti-Mariner during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)