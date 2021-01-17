Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 14-Dec. 18:

Big Rock Development, LLC to LR Stanford, LLC, LR Avenues, LLC, LR Dunwoody, LLC, LR Audobon, LLC, Little Rock S. Jr., LLC, 12506 Vimy Ridge Road, Alexander, Ls3-24 B5, Village At The Gateway Phase II; Tract F B2, Ls1-6 & 39-44 B3, Ls1-2 & 47-48 B4, Ls1-2 B5, Ls1-23 & Tract I B7, Village At The Gateway Phase III; Ls1-24 B9, Tracts C, D E B9, Village At The Gateway Phase V, $22,650,000.

Republic Westbridge, LP to OBH Westbridge, LLC, Tracts 1-2, West Bridge; Pt. NW SW 11-1N-13W, $9,100,000.

The Gables Of Maumelle Apartments, LP to Timbers United, LLC, L2, Murphy North, $7,100,000.

1601 Gregory Holdings, LLC and Generic MSI Properties, LLC to MEBFI-Altitude, LLC, Lots C & E, Gregory Street Park; Pt. NE NW 36-2N-12W, $6,160,000.

MEBFI-Altitude, LLC and Lighthouse Investments, LLC to Round Spring, LLC, 15707 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, Ls1B & 1C, Onesource, $4,500,000.

Allied Food Industries, Inc. to AD II, LLC, Lot A, Southwest City Commercial Replat; Lot B-R, Southwest City Commercial, $3,162,046.

HVA Properties, LLC to Hidden Valley Investment Properties, LLC, 225 Keightley Drive, Little Rock, L5R, Jay Smith Replat, $2,250,000.

Valk Properties Two, LLC to ADE 905, LLC, All Blk. 291, Original City Of Little Rock, $2,070,000.

Tulip Farms, Inc. to AZ Little Rock AR Landlord, LLC, Pt. Sections 19 & 30-2N-10W, $1,739,000.

Thomas Weldon and Linda Marie Case and The Thomas Weldon Case And Linda Marie Case Living Revocable Trust to Michael Dale and Janet McCain Huckabee and The Angus B. Wiles Trust, L9, Somersett Estates, $1,725,000.

5100 Talley, LLC to Freeway Park Properties, LLC, 5100 Talley Road, Little Rock, L8A, Colonel Glenn Centre, $1,490,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to Jeffrey N. and Dona A. Boone, L14 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,100,000.

Tejas J. and Mauli D. Patel to Jason H. and Virginia J. Waters, 517 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, L28 B4, Pleasant Valley, $1,095,000.

TRL Properties, LLC to AZ Little Rock AR Landlord, LLC, Pt. W/2 NE 30-2N-10W, $1,008,000.

Allied Food Industries, Inc. to AD II, LLC, L1, King Burger, $1,000,000.

Thomas and Anna Dickinson to William Hart and Elizabeth Moffett Benton, 20 Glenridge Road, Little Rock, L58, Robinwood, $875,000.

Krishnan Properties, LLC to Arkansas Surgery And Endoscopy Center, LLC, Lot B-2-R, Regions, $860,000.

Little Rock Historic Properties, LLC to Stephen A. and Martha G. Bakos, 1800 S. Arch St., Little Rock, Ls17-20 B216, Original City Of Little Rock, $835,000.

Nancy L. and H. Watt Gregory III., to Ben and Laura Stronach, 16 Piedmont Lane, Little Rock, L16, Piedmont, $645,000.

United Properties Management, Inc. to Fairview Properties, LLC, 222 W. 23rd St., Little Rock, Blk. 20, Fulton, $640,000.

Melissa Anthony to Avtar S. and Simerdeep K. Momi, Pt. SW SW 16-3N-14W, $605,000.

Norman Way and Pamela Sue Wilson and The Ray And Pam Wilson Revocable Trust to Raleigh and Kayla Mohr, 50 Janwood Drive, Little Rock, L6, Leawood Place, $549,900.

Matthew H. Williams and Diane Williams(dec'd) to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

James T. and Annie Laurie Williams to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

Grant H. Williams and Diane Williams(dec'd) to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

The Watkins Company and Watkins The Printer, Inc. to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

Anthony J. and Louise DiPietro to City Of Little Rock, Arkansas, Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

Virginia Ann Buttry and The Virginia Ann Buttry Revocable Trust to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

Jerome K. Sherman to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

Mary McKinnon Biondo and The Mary McKinnon Biondo Revocable Trust to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

Thomas I. and Paul I. Koike and The Thomas I. Koike And Kay K. Koike Trust Agreement to City Of Little Rock, Ark., Pt. E/2 SW 21-1N-11W, $508,188.

Linda Wilson to Raymond James and Beryl J. Cumberworth and The Cumberworth Family Trust, L31 B18, Woodlands Edge, $500,000.

Sarah Howard Jenkins to Benny A. and Gayla F. Bloxom, L35 B36, Chenal Valley, $490,000.

Allen C. and Mary B. Pierson to Stephen Owen and Peggie Head Squires, L10 B105, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

Parkinson Building Group, Inc. to Alok Surana and Reena Bansal, 23 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, L11, Belles Fleurs, $435,000.

Michael E. Hartje Jr., to Clay T. and Jennifer R. Glasgow, 5607 Joslin Road, North Little Rock, Tract 18, Brookelynn Manor, $420,000.

Michael, Amanda, Charles and Carol Chappell to Charles Corey Scott, 4924 Hillcrest Ave., Little Rock, Ls11-13 B3, Hillcrest, $415,000.

Edwin L. and Cynthia R. Harris to Anthony L. and Maria C. Freeman, 9632 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood, L60, Miller Heights, $390,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Tawana Dodson and Jerome Wayne Mitchell Sr., 1507 Milligan Drive, Maumelle, L1716, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $379,500.

Mike Kuhm Construction, Inc. to Rajendra Mandalapu, 901 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L36 B7, Wildwood Place, $375,900.

Bruce Robert Smoller and The Bruce Robert Smoller Revocable Trust to Ramey Lee and Katie Lian Marshell, 205 Colonial Court, Little Rock, Ls17-18 B2, Colonial Court, $365,000.

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc. to Emily A. and Jonathan P. Dixon, 9732 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L50 B10, Creekside, $363,000.

Thomas Lee Fox to Melissa Anthony, 2317 N. Garfield St., Little Rock, L15 B8, Altheimer, $352,000.

Lucas and Amanda Philyaw Perez to Stone Bank and Luckett Trust, L8, Pleasant Valley Manor, $330,900.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Laura Hanson, L87 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $316,000.

Marci M. Henryson to Murat and Rukiye Konac, 201 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock, L11 B3, Wildwood Place, $310,000.

Alicia I. and Clay McCastlain to Jon and Vera Zawislak, 9 Dee Dee Circle, Little Rock, L17R, Maywood Manor Replat, $309,900.

Richard and Rebecca Barber to Timothy Palmer, 4 Glade Court, Little Rock, L65, Heatherbrae, $309,000.

Zoe Dell Guthrie and The Harold Gene Guthrie Revocable Trust to Bragg & Kennedy Homes, LLC, 512 Stewart Road, Little Rock, Pt. NE NW 2-1N-14W, $300,000.

Ottawa Properties, LLC to Metropolitan Realty & Development, LLC, Ls1-2, Jerry Rains, $300,000.

Kelvin Leon and Porsche Yvette Loring to William and Rosetta Toles, 7117 E. Ridge Drive, Sherwood, L57 B1, Gap Creek, $299,900.

Thomas H. Fuqua III., to Charles Varela, 621 President Clinton Ave., Unit 1305, Little Rock, Unit 1305, Clinton And Sherman HPR, $292,500.

Kyle L. and Cary B. Burch to Nicole M. and Thomas E. Steves Jr., 28 Kanis Creek Place, Little Rock, L14, Kanis Creek, $289,900.

Donnie J. and Mary L. Orender and The Orender Revocable Trust to Radiophone Of NW Arkansas, Inc., 715 W. Broadway St., North Little Rock, L1, O & O, $285,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to James T. and Anastasia K. Jones, 9756 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L21, Millers Glen Phase 4, $285,000.

Joshua and Amanda Clausen to Shatara Leigh and Clifton Lerome Batemon, 6 Ozark Drive, Maumelle, L200, Edgewater Phase II, $282,000.

Bradley Dean Earl and Whitney Henderson to Patricia Milito Strauss, 315 Beechwood St., Little Rock, L17 B1, Elmhurst, $280,000.

Jessica E. and Johnathan H. Stone to Undra Demond and Temeka R. Martin, 9524 Meadow Valley Drive, Sherwood, L79, Millers Glen, $272,000.

Michael Patrick and Amy Fallon to Andrew W. and Misty L. Kew, 2816 Maelstrom Circle, Sherwood, L340, Miller's Crossing Phase 5, $267,000.

Dylan Dearborn, Laura L. Finch and The Estate Of Lisa G. F. Dearborn(dec'd) to Caitlin C. Nugent and David Tyler Mills, 14921 Gorgeous View Trail, Little Rock, L107, Spring Valley Manor Section E, $259,900.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Natalie Geisler, L13, Carnahan Village, $259,900.

Vithal B. Uddanti and Himabindu Uddanti/Himabindu Battu to Warren and Monique Leah Sanders, 191 Marseille Drive, Maumelle, L312, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $255,000.

Jillian G. Sharp to Terry Clark, 5 Landry Lane, Little Rock, L3 B3, Valley Ranch, $251,509.

Donna Nelson and The Estate Of Melva O. Nelson(dec'd) to James Road Project, LLC, Pt. E/2 SW SE 19-3N-12W, $250,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Alvin J. and Pamela M. Berndt and The Berndt Family Trust, 143 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, L24B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $248,595.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Paul Byron and Angela Marie Kingsolver, 144 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, L24A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $248,595.

Carmen Reyes/Carman Reyes and Elias Perez Rivera to Patricia J. Jones, 9417 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L4, Millers Glen Phase 2, $245,000.

Ryan A. Stark to Erik Michael Williamson and Adrianna Maria Reed, 9409 Harmony Drive, Sherwood, L266, Miller's Crossing Phase 5, $245,000.

Ryan W. and Kristin E. Owsley to Matthew Pearce and Krystal Duncan, 12705 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock, L15 B11, Cherry Creek, $240,000.

JVRC, LLC to Jett S. Ricks and Atikatou A. Sadou, 5304 B St., Little Rock, L12 B15, Pfeifer, $240,000.

Thurston R. Mitchell to Curtis W. and Monica A. Hollis, 1208 Roberta Ann St., Sherwood, L13, Sherwood Acres Phase 2, $239,900.

The Woodcrest Company, LLLP to E-Steps Investors, LLC, Pt. NE SW 11-1S-13W, $238,000.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Brandon T. Stewart and Rafael Rivera, 7301 Stonehenge Drive, Jacksonville, L19B, Wandering Ridge, $237,750.

Carolyn Margaret DeBusk to Hannah Baroni and James Ryan Aston, 1 Myrtle Lane, Little Rock, L549, Kingwood Place, $235,500.

Brian and Sabra Bearden to Melissa J. Bearden, 67 Valletta Circle, Little Rock, L2, Valley View Court, $235,000.

Barber Garfield, LLC to Lisabeth Longacre and Richard Whitington Hall, L12 B7, Altheimer, $234,000.

James Bohart Elliott to Bettina Brownstein, L4 B1, Crystal Court, $231,000.

Leroy and Lynne Allin Kitchen to Kimola D. Conard, 1916 Hidden Creek Drive, Sherwood, L37, Hidden Creek, $230,000.

Nathaniel D. and Celeste W. Molsbee to Keoni Jay Sauer, 12804 Misty Creek Drive, Little Rock, L22 B8, Cherry Creek, $230,000.

Annie Mae Carter/Annie May Carter to Sandra Tremmelle and Dwayne Williams, 144 Congressional Drive, Little Rock, L72, Kenwood Estates Phase IB, $227,000.

Brian K. Love to Sandra Rutledge Turney, L35, Overcup Ridge, $226,210.

Maor & Pnina, LLC to Caleb and Samern A. Turner, 6421 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock, L78 B20, Indian Hills, $225,000.

Dorothy Cunning Morey to Bobby Joe Turbeville III., 8204 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, L82, Leawood Manor First, $225,000.

Wilmington Trust, NA to Sherry Morris, 105 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle, L27 B21, Maumelle Valley Estates, $219,900.

Tamara Lynne and Eugene Wilson Moore III, and The Moore Family Trust to Lynn P. and Robert M. Brunson Jr., 521 Garden Valley Loop, Little Rock, L1 B2, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $218,000.

Awit A. Antoun to Satyanarayana Murthy and Girija Kumaru Daggupati, 2000 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock, L15 B8, Cherry Creek, $215,000.

Sunni Dunn Hurst/Sunni M. Dunn to Brian K. Hardin and Sarah A. King, L3 B25, Mountain Park, $215,000.

Kathleen M. Rooney to Derek Ryan Shelton, 305 N. Palm St., Little Rock, L14 B2, Elmhurst, $215,000.

Tawana Dodson-Mitchell/Tawana Dodson to Patrick Williams, 6015 Silver Oak Drive, Sherwood, L3 B2, Silverwood Phase I, $215,000.

Lyndli Hart and The Patricia L. Patterson Living Trust to Penny McLain, 2 Beresford Court, North Little Rock, L5 B9, Overbrook, $214,000.

Rachel E. Bunch/Rachel E. Davis to Larry N. Cossey and Nicholas S. Pridgin, 10501 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L79 B3, Walton Heights, $210,000.

2120 Kiehl, LLC to Anna Holland, 2120 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, L1 B5, Carroll Heights, $210,000.

Robert Rainwater to Drake A. and Bethany J. Goodson, 14405 Woodcreek, Little Rock, L2 B4, Woodcreek, $210,000.

Riviera Partners, LLC to John and Vicky Starling, Unit 407, Riviera HPR, $210,000.

Christopher M. and Susan Hill Gele and The The Fele Living Trust to Kasie L. Petit, 12124 Pleasant Tree Drive, Little Rock, L23, Rainwood II, $210,000.

Wendy Properties, LLC to Casey and Tyler Tate-Lee, 24 Lucy Lane, Sherwood, L14, Little Big Horn Estates Phase II, $209,900.

Joseph C. and Hyland C. Pickett to Michael and Danielle Economon, 118 Miramar Drive, Maumelle, L123, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $209,900.

Nancy Merryman to Linda Rabatin, 156 Lily Drive, Maumelle, L214, Waterside Replat, $205,000.

Parker & Sons, Inc. to Mary Alice and James C. Walter Jr., 1906 Whitehaven Drive, Sherwood, L16 B2, Northbrook, $203,000.

Travis L. and Stephanie S. Bearden to Tanis Gibson, 20 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L213, North Pointe, $200,000.

Brandon and Kelsey B. Payton and Ann B. and Therell Mullens, to Shana N. Spight, 47 Park Ridge Drive, Maumelle, L23, Park Ridge, $199,000.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to Kywon Ferguson, 6694 Red Bud Court, North Little Rock, L629, Trammel Estates Phase VI-B, $195,890.

Penny McLain/Penny Eileen McLain and The Penny Eileen McLain Living Trust to Jeanne Farris, L17 B12, Overbrook, $194,000.

Margaret Kimball to Jess Murillo, 1817 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville, L206, Base Meadows Phase IA, $192,000.

George L. Clark Jr., to Christopher Geiggar and Jasmine Martin, 1208 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L24, Jaxon Terrace Phase 9, $192,000.

Frederick M. Diederich to Jonathan Isaac and Katerina Foley, 300 East Third St., Unit 709, Little Rock, Unit 709, 300 Third HPR, $190,000.

Shadow Wood Gardens, LLC to Slater Smith, 15 Old Forge Court, Little Rock, L1, Sanford East, $189,500.

William H. and Rosetta Toles to Wilverlyn Joye Williams-Mills, 68 Dartmouth Drive, Little Rock, L198, Kensington Place, $185,000.

Mary Ann Fast to Maria M. Lopez Garcia, 8 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L207, North Pointe, $184,000.

Cathryn McPherson to Key Equity Group, LLC, L4 B52, Lakewood, $183,000.

Larry G. and Rebecca G. Benton and Sherry L. and Richard Jones to Robert and Angela Slattery, 4413 Randolph Road, North Little Rock, L18 B19, Lakewood, $175,000.

Brenda A. Willis to Metzli and Jonathan Ten Broek, 51 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood, L13 B4, Oakbrooke Phase II, $173,000.

Jon and Amy Simpkins to PDA Realty Advisors, LLC, L5 B4, Success, $172,500.

Jared and Lea Anne Motes to Patricia Ann Walker, 4505 N. Locust St., North Little Rock, L11 B65, Park Hill NLR, $172,000.

Michael A. Enderlin to Josesph William Sullenger, 206 Kingsrow Drive, Little Rock, L499, Kingwood Place, $172,000.

Brad Mitchell and Sherry LeAnn Massey to Mashawnna A. Fudge, 11223 E. Stoney Point Court, Little Rock, L277, Walnut Valley Second, $169,900.

Rodney Chandler and The Rodney Chandler Living Trust to Shelia A. Finn. 7 Fair Hill Circle, Little Rock, L32B, Fairhills Replat, $168,000.

Julia Turner to Sailanie Asuncion, 4 Pinto Point, Little Rock, L235, Point West Second, $165,000.

Madlily, LLC to Audra Louise Larsen and Christopher B. Lockert, 21 Pointer Court, Alexander, L6, Quail Run, $165,000.

Gary W. and Deborah Harrison to HAT Properties, LLC, 1601 Northline, North Little Rock, L16 B3, Overbrook, $163,000.

Jett Ricks to JVRC, LLC, Ls6-7 B1, Lincoln Park, $162,000.

Kerry L. and Amanda Rodtnick to Randy Lee and Bethsaida Olson, 3 Pinehurst Way, Maumelle, L3, Piney Cove, $161,900.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to Nikia Johnson, 5650 Black Oak Cove, North Little Rock, L228, Trammel Estates Phase VI-B, $158,900.

Daniella M. Estes to Bogan G. Willyard Sr., 614 Chaucer Court, Jacksonville, L358, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $150,000.

Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Prince Chinney, 13515 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, L314, Pleasant View Phase V, $150,000.