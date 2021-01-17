STATE DIVISION I BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

SOUTHLAND MEN

NICHOLLS STATE 74, UCA 72

Rylan Bergersen’s game-high 24 points were not enough for the University of Central Arkansas (3-10, 2-3 Southland Conference) against Nicholls State (6-5, 4-1) at the Farris Center in Conway.

Bergersen was 8 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Bears, who couldn’t maintain a five-point second-half lead. The Colonels scored seven consecutive points to take a 54-50 advantage with 10:30 remaining.

UCA took one final lead at 65-64 with 4:37 left, but Nicholls State seized control late.

After Bergersen’s 24, UCA got 14 points from Jared Chatham who pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds. Khaleem Bennett had 11 points for the Bears, while SK Shittu chipped in 10 points.

Kevin Johnson led Nicholls State with 17 points. Najee Garvin (16), Andre Jones (12) and Ty Gordon (11) also scored in double figures for the Colonels.

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 93,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 72

Arkansas State University (5-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) capped the weekend sweep of Louisiana-Monroe (4-9, 2-4) with the 21-point victory at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves won the opener 74-72 on Friday over the Warhawks.

On Saturday, the Red Wolves turned a three-point halftime advantage into a blowout by connecting on 58.6% (17 of 29) of their second-half shots from the floor.

Norchad Omier paced the Red Wolves with game-highs of 22 points and 17 rebounds. Caleb Fields had 19 points, while Marquis Eaton (17) and Keyon Wesley (13) also scored in double figures for ASU.

Koreem Ozier and Russell Harrison shared team-high honors for the War-hawks with 18 points apiece.

The Red Wolves made 81.8% of their free throws (27 of 33).

SWAC MEN

SOUTHERN 88, UAPB 53

Host Southern (2-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic) had little trouble with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.

UAPB led 9-8 before the Jaguars jumped in front to take a 45-24 halftime advantage. Southern’s largest lead was 37 points (88-51) with 27 seconds left in the game.

Southern shot 63% (29 of 46) from the floor, while holding UAPB to 26.1% field goal shooting. The Jaguars made 11 of 16 (68.8%) of their three-point attempts and outrebounded the Golden Lions 38-19.

Shaun Doss Jr. and Joshuwan Johnson led UAPB with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Southern’s Henderson Harrison led all players with 19 points. Teammate Ahsante Shivers had 15 points, whie Samkelo Cele made all four of this three-point attempts for 12.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

UCA 56, NICHOLLS STATE 42

Junior Lucy Ibeh scored 31 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had 7 steals to give the University of Central Arkansas (3-9, 1-6 Southland) the victory over Nicholls State (4-8, 3-2) at the Farris Center in Conway.

Ibeh was 11 of 17 from the floor and made 9 of 11 free throws. Of her 16 rebounds, seven came on the offensive end.

No other UCA player scored more than six points.

Chelsea Cain scored a team-high 20 points for the Colonels and led the visitors with nine rebounds.

Led by the 6-0 Ibeh, the Sugar Bears had a 30-14 edge in points in the paint.

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 54,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 53

Jireh Washington made a free throw with one second left to give Arkansas State University (9-1, 4-0) a road victory over Louisiana-Monroe (2-8, 0-4) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. With the score tied 53-53, ASU’s Peyton Martin grabbed an offensive rebound with three seconds left and found Washington who was fouled by Whitney Goins. After missing the first attempt, Washington made the second for the game-winner.

After a Louisiana-Monroe timeout, ASU’s Morgan Wallace made a steal at the final buzzer.

Martin led ASU with 15 points. Morgan Wallace had 11 and Jada Ford chipped in 10 for the Red Wolves who fought back from 35-24 halftime deficit to take a 42-40 lead after the third quarter.

ASU shot 29.7% from the floor and were outrebounded 42-36 by the War-hawks.

SWAC WOMEN

SOUTHERN 67, UAPB 57

Southern (2-8, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic) turned a 33-32 halftime lead into a 53-40 advantage after the third quarter in its victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-8, 1-3) at the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge. UAPB shot 46.7% from the floor but could not overcome 34 turnovers which led to 32 Southern points. The Jaguars had 24 steals, led by Taneara Moore’s seven.

UAPB’s Khadijah Brown led all scorers with 15 points, while teammate Ashlynn Green came off the bench to score 11. Trasity Totten had a game-high 10 rebounds the Golden Lions who were outscored 13-5 in second-chance points and 44-30 in points in the paint.

Genovea Johnson led Southern with 13 points.