State Sports Briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Brooks brothers power Southern Arkansas

The brotherly duo of Devante and Jalen Brooks combined for 47 points and 24 rebounds to lead Southern Arkansas University to an 81-53 victory over Harding University on Saturday in Searcy.

Jalen Brooks had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Devante Brooks added 22 points for the Muleriders (4-1, 4-1 GAC).

Romio Harvey paced the Bisons (2-1, 2-1) with 15 points.

Jones keys UAM victory

DaJuan Jones had 20 points for the University of Arkansas-Monticello in an 87-74 victory over Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

Denzel McDuffey added 19 points and eight rebounds for UAM (3-2, 2-1).

Raekwon Rogers finished with a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds for the Reddies (1-3 1-3).