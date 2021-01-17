State Sports Briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Brooks brothers power Southern Arkansas
The brotherly duo of Devante and Jalen Brooks combined for 47 points and 24 rebounds to lead Southern Arkansas University to an 81-53 victory over Harding University on Saturday in Searcy.
Jalen Brooks had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Devante Brooks added 22 points for the Muleriders (4-1, 4-1 GAC).
Romio Harvey paced the Bisons (2-1, 2-1) with 15 points.
Jones keys UAM victory
DaJuan Jones had 20 points for the University of Arkansas-Monticello in an 87-74 victory over Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.
Denzel McDuffey added 19 points and eight rebounds for UAM (3-2, 2-1).
Raekwon Rogers finished with a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds for the Reddies (1-3 1-3).
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.