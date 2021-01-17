State trooper injured while pursuing suspect

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An Arkansas State Police sergeant was injured Saturday night when he was impaled while chasing a felony suspect into the Little Rock National Cemetery, according to a state police press release.

Sgt. Nick Brown, a 15-year state police veteran, was hospitalized overnight, the release said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Brown, while on patrol in Little Rock along Interstate 30, attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver of the car attempted to flee along Roosevelt Road with Brown in pursuit, the release said.

Near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Springer Street, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled into the National Cemetery.

While chasing the suspect on foot, Brown was injured as he scaled a wrought iron fence, according to the release. His radio call for help was heard by other state troopers and Little Rock police officers who converged on the cemetery and began to render medical aid to the trooper.

Little Rock police later found the suspect and arrested Shaun Eddings, 41, of Malvern.

Eddings is charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, possession of an instrument of a crime, first-degree criminal mischief, careless and prohibited driving, second-degree assault and use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.