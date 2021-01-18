Bentonville schools to offer fewer covid-19 vaccines this week

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville Public Schools will not be able to give the covid-19 vaccination to as many employees this week as expected, according to an email sent to faculty and staff Monday.

The district has 2,364 employees, according to Leslee Wright, spokeswoman. About 450 doses of the vaccine will be available this week.

The district said last week it planned to host on-site vaccination clinics Thursday and Friday for faculty and staff through a local pharmacy. The district did not say how many doses it originally expected to give.

Vaccination appointments are canceled, and faculty and staff who would like to receive the vaccine must submit a new form, according to an email from Janet Schwanhausser, assistant superintendent.

The district will consider employees who work at a school campus or other site where they work directly with students or drive a school bus. The district will not consider employees, such as those who work in administration or maintenance, who are less likely to spend more than 15 consecutive minutes with a student to receive a vaccine this week, according to the email.

"Once we have the list narrowed to those that have the most exposure to students, we will sort the list by date of birth and assign slots from the earliest to the latest date of birth. On Wednesday of this week, you will receive either an email to tell you how to sign up for your vaccine appointment or an email to let you know you are on the list to be considered for future clinics," according to the email.

The district cited new guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health for the change of plans.

"The new guidance requires that pharmacies set aside half of their doses on hand in order to administer the second dose and set aside a certain proportion for individuals over 70 years of age," according to the email.

A representative for the Arkansas Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.