Colorado finally gets best of Stanford

BOULDER, Colo. -- Stanford escaped two close calls against Colorado last year. The Cardinal couldn't avoid a loss to the Buffaloes a third time.

Frida Formann hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead Colorado to a 77-72 upset win over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.

Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12).

"We did not defend Hollingshed worth a darn," Cardinal Coach Tara VanDerveer said. "She had her way with whoever was guarding her. We didn't do a good enough job in that respect."

Peanut Tuitele blocked Lexi Hull's three-point attempt that would have tied it at with a second left to give Colorado its first win over a top-ranked team in program history. It also ended a 16-game losing streak to Stanford after a couple of near wins last season.

The Cardinal won in overtime in Boulder last year and then needed Kiana Williams' 40-foot shot at the buzzer to beat the Buffaloes at home three weeks later.

Those served as motivation for Colorado.

"There are certain games that stick with you forever," Buffaloes Coach JR Payne said. "You can win a bunch games after that but there are some that you truly can't let go of, and for us and our ballclub it was our two games against Stanford last year."

Stanford (11-1, 8-1) led 70-69 after Hull split a pair of free throws. Formann, a freshman, hit a shot from the top of the arc to put Colorado ahead for good.

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 84,

FLORIDA STATE 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kianna Smith scored 16 points to lead Louisville to a victory over Florida State.

The win by the Cardinals (12-0, 5-0 ACC) coupled by an overtime loss by top-ranked Stanford at Colorado may likely give Louisville its first No. 1 ranking in program history when the new poll comes out today.

Bionca Jackson scored a career-high 21 to lead Florida State (4-2, 3-2).

NO. 7 TEXAS A&M 69,

NO. 14 MISSISSIPPI STATE 41

COLLEGE STATION -- Kayla Wells scored 19 points to lead Texas A&M to a victory over Mississippi State.

Texas A&M (13-1, 5-1 SEC) scored the game's first five points and never trailed in bouncing back from its loss to LSU, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (8-4, 3-3) in the process.

Wells hit 8 of 9 field goals. Aaliyah Wilson added 15 points and nine rebounds while Ciera Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Myah Taylor scored 14 points to lead Mississippi State. Rickea Jackson had 11 points.

NO. 8 UCLA 68,

NO. 25 WASHINGTON ST. 66, OT

LOS ANGELES -- Charisma Osborne scored 28 points and UCLA withstood a smart play by Washington State that forced overtime.

Osborne had 11 points in overtime as UCLA (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) won its third in a row. The Bruins improved to 33-0 overall at home against Washington State.

The Cougars trailed 53-50 with 2 seconds left in regulation when star Charlisse Leger-Walker was fouled. She made the first free throw, missed the second on purpose and her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, got the rebound and hit a layup to send the game into OT.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars (7-2, 5-2) with 18 points.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 79,

WISCONSIN 70

MADISON, Wisc. -- Chloe Bibby scored 19 points and Diamond Miller added 17 to help Maryland beat Wisconsin for its 10th consecutive victory.

Sydney Hilliard scored 19 and Julie Pospisilova had 18 for Wisconsin (3-8, 0-8 Big Ten). Maryland (11-1, 7-0) got a career-high 17 rebounds from Mimi Collins, who also scored 13 points.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 67,

OREGON STATE 51

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Helena Pueyo reached a career-high in scoring by halftime as Arizona defeated Oregon State.

Pueyo scored all of her 15 points in the first half as she made all four attempts from beyond the three-point arc. Aari McDonald poured in 20 points for Arizona (10-2, 8-2 Pac-12).

Oregon State (3-4, 1-4) was playing for the first time since Dec. 19. Taylor Jones and Savannah Samuel led the Beavers with 11 points each.

NO. 12 KENTUCKY 80,

VANDERBILT 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Blair Green scored 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Kentucky survived Vanderbilt's upset bid.

Chelsie Hall sank a jumper, Koi Love followed with another and the Commodores led 69-65 with 5:04 left. But the Wildcats (10-3, 3-2) rallied with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good as Dre'Una Edwards sank a pair of foul shots and jumper during the run.

Love scored a career-high 32 points for Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-3).

TEXAS TECH 74,

NO. 21 TEXAS 66

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Vivian Gray scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and Lexi Gordon scored 14 and Texas Tech upset Texas.

Gray hit a jump shot, Maka Jackson sank a pair of free throws with 3:31 before halftime and Texas Tech (7-6, 2-5 Big 12 ) took a 28-26 lead and never trailed again.

Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 apiece for Texas (9-3, 3-2)

NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN 67,

PENN STATE 50

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Veronica Burton scored 19 points and had five steals as Northwestern beat Penn State, picking up a third-consecutive win.

The absence of Penn State's leading scorer Kelly Jekot (15.9 ppg) was immediately apparent as the Lady Lions (4-6, 1-5 Big Ten) were 5-for-21 shooting by halftime, when they trailed 32-18.

Northwestern (7-2, 5-2) tied a season high with 17 steals.

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 82,

ALABAMA 56

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Rennia Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tennessee bounced back from a disappointing loss to roll past Alabama.

Tennessee took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Crimson Tide 26-7.

Rae Burrell added 17 points for the Lady Vols (9-2, 3-1 SEC).

Jordan Lewis led Alabama (11-2, 4-2) with 22 points.

NO. 24 SYRACUSE 99,

MIAMI 64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Freshman Priscilla Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Syracuse raced past Miami.

It was the first game in 28 days for the Orange because of coronavirus issues and the first of four in eight days

