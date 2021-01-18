Little Rock man shot in leg in apartment complex laundry room

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot in the leg while in the laundry room of his apartment complex on Saturday evening, police said.

Lorenzo Prado, 53, told officers he was in the laundry room of the Mabelvale Pike complex when an unknown male shot him in the left leg after an attempted robbery, according to an incident report.

Two neighbors told officers they went outside after hearing the gunshots and the suspect attempted to shoot at them to cause intimidation, the report states.

According to police, the neighbors told officers the suspect fled on foot eastbound on Mabelvale Pike toward North Chicot Road and possibly Carolina Drive.

Prado was transported to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment, police said.